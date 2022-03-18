Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Mayo Clinic to sell $600 million in bonds to pay for projects and pay off previous bonds

Mayo Clinic will issue the bonds, in partnership with the City of Rochester and the City of Phoenix, to pay for Minnesota and Arizona projects and to pay off a $200 million bond issue from 2012.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 18, 2022 10:43 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is issuing $600 million in bonds, in partnership with the City of Rochester and the City of Phoenix, to pay for Minnesota and Arizona projects and to pay off a $200 million bond issue from 2012.

A total of $300 million of Minnesota Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds are slated to be sold. The same amount of Arizona bonds are set to be sold.

The Rochester City Council recently voted to approve its participation in issuing the bonds. Sponsoring the bond issue does not cost the city anything.

“We’re issuing $100 million in new debt in Rochester plus $200 million refunding a previous issue for a total of $300 million. The Arizona issue is $300 million in new debt,” explained Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Ginger Plumbo.

The 30-year bonds are scheduled to be sold on March 24. They are typically purchased by large investment groups. It’s unlikely that individual local investors will end up with any of these bonds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moody’s Investor Service has rated the upcoming bond sales at Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1. Moody’s, which only has two rating levels higher, has ranked all of Mayo Clinic’s credit on its bond issues and outstanding debt at that level since 2001.

“Its excellent clinical reputation is buttressed by a strong reputation for research; during the onset of the pandemic, Mayo Clinic was an early and leading provider of laboratory testing for Covid infections and has been a leader in developing and testing therapies to treat the disease,” according to Moody’s ranking on March 14. “Patient demand is very high with most patients effectively self-referring to Mayo Clinic; the organization's reputation for diagnosing and treating complex conditions results in very high case mix and generally high reimbursement.”

Large bond sales are not unusual for Mayo Clinic to use to raise funds.

Mayo Clinic issued $500 million in bonds in 2021 and $200 million in 2018.

Since 2006, it has raised $2.3 billion from the direct sale on bonds. It has also raised $2.4 billion, including this latest issue, by working with the City of Rochester to sell bonds in the past 10 years.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Rochester stylist to close salon, but she's not giving up the job she loves
After 21 years of running a Rochester salon, Jessica Amos will soon close the doors of Hair Studio 52 for good. While the salon is closing, Amos will continue in the profession by working as a solo stylist.
March 17, 2022 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
A former Rochester bank branch building sold for $1.2 million
On March 8, Bandel Investments purchased an empty 3,000-square-foot building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North from Sterling State Bank, which operated a branch there for years. It is located along Bandel Road Northwest.
March 16, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
092121-VANICREAM-06624.jpg
Members Only
Business
Lotion in motion: Vanicream maker to add third expansion in three years
Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., which makes the popular skin cream for sensitive skin, is adding another 5,000 square feet to its northwest Rochester warehouses as well as a 4,000-square-foot, two-story office section. This is the third expansion in as many years.
March 15, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Moody’s tallied Mayo Clinic’s total outstanding debt at “approximately $4.7 billion.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYMAYO CLINIC
What to read next
Canadian Pacific Railway
Business
Canadian Pacific Railway threatening lockout amid dispute, with potential North Dakota, Minnesota effects
After failing to reach an agreement with unionized workers in negotiations this week, CP has announced its plan to lock out employees on Sunday, March 20, unless an agreement is reached.
March 18, 2022 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Habitat Paint.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Low-cost repairs offered to Winona homeowners through Habitat
MSC-SE holding Transportation Career Night; Wabasha set to celebrate Bird City status.
March 18, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Preparing for Distance Learning at Riverside Central Elementary
Exclusive
Local
From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain
“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”
March 18, 2022 08:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 18, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link