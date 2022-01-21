SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Mayo Clinic wins web domain dispute with pornographer

Mayo Clinic filed a complaint with the National Arbitration Forum on Dec. 17 concerning a web domain name that included the word “Mayo”and linked to explicit content. On Jan. 17, the organization ordered that control of the domain be transferred from its creator to Mayo Clinic.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 21, 2022 11:58 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic recently won a dispute with a Peru-based pornography website over its use of the word “Mayo.”

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research filed a complaint with the National Arbitration Forum on Dec. 17 concerning a web domain name that included the word “Mayo” and linked to explicit content. The domain name in question was registered in October 2020.

Mayo Clinic’s representatives argued that the use of the name was an example of domain squatting, which means using “a well-known trademark to divert customers” to a website for commercial purposes.

The owner of the domain, Maholi Vera, did not respond to the complaint.

Forum panelist David E. Sorkin ruled that “the disputed domain name is confusingly similar to a mark in which Complainant has rights; that Respondent lacks rights or legitimate interests in respect of the disputed domain name; and that the disputed domain name was registered and is being used in bad faith.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 17, the organization ordered that control of the domain be transferred from its creator to Mayo Clinic.

"We expect the domain will be transferred to Mayo Clinic in the coming weeks and we will hold it to prevent future use," stated Mayo Clinic Spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren on Jan. 21.

As of the morning of Jan. 21, the domain in question was still linked to questionable content.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMAYO CLINICTECHNOLOGY
What to read next
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Eyota deaths confirmed to be overdoses
The two men died as a result of overdoses, "specifically cociane intoxication," according to a news release from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
January 21, 2022 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man pleads not guilty in fatal December 2020 crash
Matthew Robert Shaver, 28, pleaded not guilty Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court to four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Shaver also made a demand for a jury trial on the charges. A tentative June date has been scheduled.
January 21, 2022 10:38 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
BIZ-JOBS-GET
Minnesota
Minnesota unemployment drops to lowest level since 2019
State jobless rate fell to 3.1% in December
January 21, 2022 09:32 AM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Rochester police investigate theft of a ton of copper
The theft, reported by a Rochester-based construction company, is believed to have occurred sometime between noon on Jan. 19, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.
January 21, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts