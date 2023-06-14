Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Mayo Clinic's Dr. Geoff Johnson to help lead Nucleus RadioPharma start-up

Dr. Geoff Johnson, the chair of nuclear medicine at Mayo Clinic, is adding the title of Nucleus RadioPharma’s chief scientific officer to his curriculum vita. Mayo Clinic co-founded the start-up.

20220816_115633.jpg
Mayo Clinic recently announced that it will lease "a minimum of 8,000 square feet of space in" the recently completed Two Discovery Square building to house biologic manufacturing operation that is a collaboration between Mayo Clinic’s Center for Regenerative Medicine and biomanufacturer National Resilience Inc.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A familiar face is joining Nucleus RadioPharma, a firm co-founded by Mayo Clinic that is an anchor tenant in the Two Discovery Square facility.

Dr. Geoff Johnson, the chair of nuclear medicine at Mayo Clinic, is adding the title of Nucleus RadioPharma’s chief scientific officer to his curriculum vita. He will continue his roles at Mayo Clinic, while also working with Nucleus RadioPharma.

Nucleus RadioPharma, co-founded with California-based venture capital firm Eclipse, is gearing up to develop and manufacture radiopharmaceuticals. These types of drugs contain radioactive isotopes and are used in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A $5 million manufacturing facility is under construction in Two Discovery Square in downtown Rochester. Nucleus RadioPharma will occupy 10,000-square-feet in the 121,000-square-foot complex.

The facility is anticipated to be operational in mid-2024 and employ 40 people at full capacity. Mayo Clinic describes the start-up biotech firm as the largest radiopharmaceutical treatment center on the planet.

The state of Minnesota is also invested in RadioPharma. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $720,000 economic incentive grants to the fledgling firm earlier this year.

Once RadioPharma launches in Two Discovery, it will join National Resilience. National Resilience is a Mayo Clinic partner that develops medicinal biologics.

National Resilience Inc. creates therapies derived from human sources known as biologics — cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes or genetically engineered cells — for use in medicines.

National Resilience is leasing about 8,000-square-foot of space on the fourth floor of Two Discovery Square.

Café Steam is also moving into the Two Discovery Square as a tenant.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
