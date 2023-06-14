Mayo Clinic's Dr. Geoff Johnson to help lead Nucleus RadioPharma start-up

ROCHESTER — A familiar face is joining Nucleus RadioPharma, a firm co-founded by Mayo Clinic that is an anchor tenant in the Two Discovery Square facility.

Dr. Geoff Johnson, the chair of nuclear medicine at Mayo Clinic, is adding the title of Nucleus RadioPharma’s chief scientific officer to his curriculum vita. He will continue his roles at Mayo Clinic, while also working with Nucleus RadioPharma.

Nucleus RadioPharma, co-founded with California-based venture capital firm Eclipse, is gearing up to develop and manufacture radiopharmaceuticals. These types of drugs contain radioactive isotopes and are used in cancer diagnosis and treatment.

A $5 million manufacturing facility is under construction in Two Discovery Square in downtown Rochester. Nucleus RadioPharma will occupy 10,000-square-feet in the 121,000-square-foot complex.

The facility is anticipated to be operational in mid-2024 and employ 40 people at full capacity. Mayo Clinic describes the start-up biotech firm as the largest radiopharmaceutical treatment center on the planet.

The state of Minnesota is also invested in RadioPharma. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded $720,000 economic incentive grants to the fledgling firm earlier this year.

Once RadioPharma launches in Two Discovery, it will join National Resilience. National Resilience is a Mayo Clinic partner that develops medicinal biologics.

National Resilience Inc. creates therapies derived from human sources known as biologics — cells, blood, enzymes, tissues, genes or genetically engineered cells — for use in medicines.

National Resilience is leasing about 8,000-square-foot of space on the fourth floor of Two Discovery Square.

Café Steam is also moving into the Two Discovery Square as a tenant.