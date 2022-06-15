Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table

ROCHESTER — Years after paying $3 million for land and submitting a proposal, Mayo Clinic is quiet about the future of its plans to build a medical center in Hudson, Wis.

“We haven’t heard from them (Mayo Clinic) in a year,” said Hudson City Administrator Aaron Reeves this week.

In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region submitted a proposal to the Hudson planning commission.

"Preliminary plans indicate a medical facility building which is approximately 100,000 square feet and would include approximately 60-75 clinic rooms, six to eight operating rooms and four procedure suites. The proposed medical facility will have a clinic function as well as an outpatient surgical function," according to the permit application.

Hudson, which has 14,754 residents, is 15 minutes east of St. Paul and 30 minutes east of Minneapolis. A facility there could make Mayo Clinic much more competitive in the Twin Cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about the status of the Hudson project, Mayo Clinic officials demurred.

“No updates to share,” wrote Senior Communications Specialist Dan Lea.

When asked if that means Mayo Clinic's proposal is still on the table as a possibility with no public timeline, Lea responded, “Correct.”

Mayo Clinic paid $3 million to buy 9 acres of open land in Hudson from SSHD Inc. in February 2018. The land is located along Stageline Road.

While the project has not proceeded since 2018, Mayo Clinic does still own the land.

“We still hope they do a project here,” said Reeves.

Another health care provider, Hudson Physicians, broke ground in November to build a new 160,000-square-foot medical center to offer Hudson more services. The $50 million center is projected to open in January 2023.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.