STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mazeppa event center lets locals hit the snow tubing slopes

In February, Steeplechase Event Center will offer skiing and snowboarding for the first time. In the meantime, people of all ages are taking part in snow tubing on the weekends.

Steeplechase Event Center
People tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
January 20, 2023 08:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MAZEPPA — As the sun set on a Friday evening, dozens of adults, tweens and tots started to file up the stairs at Steeplechase Event Center's snow tubing slope, their tubes in tow. Pop music blasted from the speakers as people hopped in their tubes and slid down the white, smooth hill, all lit up in colorful lights.

"I loved it," said Mae Traver, 7, of Rochester, who had just went down the slope for the first time ever.

"It was so fun," added her sister, Cora Traver, 4.

And the opportunities for fun are about to expand at Steeplechase — in February, the event center will open its skiing and snowboarding slopes.

Also Read
Incident
Local
Olmsted County Attorney: No charges against deputy who fired weapon in December arrest attempt
Olmsted County Deputy Sean Michael Cooper use of deadly force was justified, according to the Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.
January 20, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Snow
Local
Science of the snow day: How Rochester Public Schools makes the decision and whether snow days will last
During the 2018-19 school year, there were 10 days off because of weather in Rochester Public Schools.
January 20, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: 101 Donations: Rochester resident makes giving blood a routine
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 20, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

"We're going to use two of the ski lifts, two chair lifts and 10 runs," said owner Justin Steck. "If things go good and progress, the hope is maybe even in another few weeks to go to three lifts and ... 15 runs."

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in its second season of offering snow tubing, Steeplechase — located at 59468 423rd Ave. southeast of Mazzepa — is able to offer skiing and snowboarding in part because of this winter's generous snowfall. Steck said his staff has spent less time making snow this season compared to last.

"We've already been skiing and snowboarding ourselves for the past few weeks," he said. "The new snow helped the conditions tremendously. We will still be making some more snow next week, just to make sure we have the hills covered sufficiently."

Steeplechase Event Center
Conor McMenomy, 11, tubes with a friend from his cub scout pack on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For Steck, the next step is to potentially offer equipment rentals next winter.

"We're just going to take it step by step," he said.

In the meantime, weekend snow tubing draws visitors from Rochester, Red Wing, Austin and the Twin Cities. Chris Youngberg and his friends traveled from the Farmington area to hit the slopes Friday. It was their first time visiting Steeplechase.

"It's less rules than skiing or snowboarding," Youngberg said. "More camaraderie, I'd say, because you get to do it with a group of people. We get to link a whole bunch of people together and go down the hill in a big mob."

Steeplechase Event Center
People tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

For Joel Traver, who visited Steeplechase for the first time with his daughters Cora and Mae and his wife Katie, snow tubing is one new way for his family to make the most of Minnesota's winters.

"You've just got to do fun things, and we've never been here before but heard about it — lots of recommendations," Traver said. "It's fun with the lights and lots of other people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for tubing, snowboarding and skiing are available online .

Steeplechase Event Center
Kids get a head start on the slopes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
People tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Addie Welp, 6, and Gus Vinz-Welp of St. Charles tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
People tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
People tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Kids tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
A person tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Tubers make the climb back to the top of the hill on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Ian Poznick of Rochester tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Mazeppa native Joel Bibby tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
Luke Bibby of Elgin tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
A group tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
A cub scout from Pack 186 tubes on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Steeplechase Event Center
A group of kids tube on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Steeplechase Event Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAARTS & ENTERTAINMENTOUTDOORS RECREATIONBUSINESS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: 2022 honorees and graduates
Fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists and graduates.
January 20, 2023 08:33 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 20, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Snappy Stop
Business
'Hotter, fresher, faster service' has kept Snappy Stop as Rochester’s favorite local fast food joint
Snappy Stop has remained one of the most consistent fast food joints in Rochester as it approaches 40 years of business.
January 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Goodew 101 Donations 01.JPG
Health
101 Donations: Rochester resident makes giving blood a routine
“Spend a half hour of your time and you can save three lives?” said Jeff Goodew. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that’s a good outcome.”
January 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed