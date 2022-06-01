SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop

Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.

280460622_702223247747576_7964260632398618431_n.jpg
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 01, 2022 01:02 PM
ROCHESTER — In the past, the local mechanic would know the history of a customer’s vehicle as well as the driver’s family and life when they rolled in for a tune-up or a major repair.

That’s what long-time local mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby want to bring back with their new full-service repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – on Rochester’s South Broadway.

“We understand in the automotive industry that clients are becoming numbers,” said See. “We want to build a relationship. We want to know who you are. We want to have that feel of a relationship like the old service stations used to provide. We think that’s lacking in Rochester and we want to bring it back.”

They opened their new shop this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar. That’s the former home of G & R Auto and Truck Repair. After decades of running his business there, Larry Grimm has retired, which created an opportunity for See and Molby.

The pair have been working on cars and trucks at various shops in Rochester for about 15 years. Now they have decided that it is time to step out to open their own place.

“The biggest thing for me is the mechanical end of it. I just enjoy fixing things that are broken," said Molby. “We’ll work on every make and model, anything with wheels and an engine.”

283286584_408908107812479_5947620875249270467_n.jpg
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop - Hometown Auto Service - this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
Submitted

The day before they officially opened for business, a man looking for someone to install a battery stopped by the shop, because larger repair businesses were backed up with appointments.

“He sat on the stool and just watched me put his battery in. He was just so thankful,” said See. ''My biggest drive is being able to see the client’s smile when you work on their vehicle and fix it.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
