Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest

ROCHESTER – A long-time name in Med City’s downtown is ready to make its move to Rochester’s northwest quadrant.

Smith Schafer , one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.

The move means leaving its high-profile spot in downtown Rochester, where the business has been a fixture for 27 years on the street level of the Hotel Indigo/former Holiday Inn at 220 S. Broadway.

"Our new office will accommodate our growing team and support our client service goals," stated Greg Epsom, the managing principal of Smith Schafer’s Rochester office, in the announcement of the move. "As Smith Schafer continues to grow and offer more services to local businesses, it was important that we identified a location that suited the needs of our clients and our team.”

The firm, which has about 100 employees in three Minnesota offices, was founded in Rochester in 1971. Smith Schafer has 45 employees in Rochester, who will be based in the new office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12,000-square-foot office has six conference rooms each named after Minnesota State Parks. The conference room theme was decided after a staff naming contest and local photographs taken by team members will be used to decorate them.

It is fitted out with sit/stand desks for the staff “to encourage a healthy working environment,” according to a statement by the firm.

"Our new office will leverage the latest technology to support our hybrid work-from-home policy and provide a collaborative setting for our staff and clients,” wrote Epsom.

While Smith Schafer is leasing the entire second floor, the first level is occupied by Huber Eye Care and Baird . Baird is a Wisconsin financial management firm.

Smith Schafer, Huber and Baird occupy the 23,500-square-foot complex built by North Rock Real Estate as an identical twin to the office building next door, which North Rock opened in 2019.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.