Med City accounting firm to move out of downtown

ROCHESTER — One of Rochester's oldest accounting firms is moving out of downtown this summer.

Wilson Tibor & Maves , which has roots that date back to the 1940s, has been a downtown fixture for decades at 415 Third Ave. SE, near the Olmsted County Government Center.

Partner Eric Goddard estimates that the firm, which changed its name from Schumann Granahan Hesse & Wilson in 2014, has been based on Third Avenue for more than 50 years.

That is expected to change this summer. In November, an ownership group made up of the Wilson Tibor & Maves partners, purchased a new building at 2342 Superior Drive NW for $1.8 million.

“It is a much bigger building, about three times the size (of Wilson Tibor & Maves’ current location),” he said. “And we’ll be going from eight parking spots to 30.”

Construction is underway to adapt the building, which was built in 2004 to house the Allegro Dance Studio , to meet the accounting firm’s needs. Goddard hopes to be able to move this summer. Until then, the firm will continue to serve clients at its current office.

He added that the Third Avenue and Fourth Street intersection has become very busy, so the firm is looking forward to having easier access for its clients and staff. The Third Avenue building is now available to purchase or lease.

Wilson Tibor & Maves has eight people on staff, four of those are partners.

The firm was founded by John Yeager Sr., who later partnered with Milton Schumann. It eventually evolved into Schumann, Granahan, Hesse and Wilson, which served as its name for decades until it was changed to Wilson Tibor & Maves.

