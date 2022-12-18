Med City apartment complex sold for $17.9 million

ROCHESTER — Despite the snow and cold, the Med City commercial real estate market remains hot with multi-million deals still closing as the year rolls to its end.

Minnesota buyers paid $17.9 million for a 147-unit apartment complex in northwest Rochester this week.

Four Minnesota firms — WCI Rochester LLC of St. Paul, JA Rochester Heights LLC of Cottage Grove, BP Rochester Heights LLC of St. Paul and AA Rochester Heights LLC of Mahtomedi — purchased the Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Bloomington, Minn.-based Timberland Partners.

Built in 1975, the apartments stand next to the Cedarwood Plaza commercial mall.

The buyers, which includes Twin Cities property manager firm called Pergola Management , made a down payment of $5.4 million at the closing.

The four sellers — RLF Timberland II Delaware LLC of Bloomington, NTC Timberland Heights Delaware LLC of Hastings, JRY Timberland II Delaware LLC of Bloomington and DLP Timberland Heights Delaware LLC of Minneapolis — have owned the property since 2013.

Timberland Partners also owns and manages the Summit Square, Eastwood Ridge , Preserve on Maine and Vista at South Broadway housing communities in Rochester.

The last recorded sale of the 47-year-old apartment complex was in 2003, when Timberland Partners II LLC purchased it for $6.9 million from Leslie Lurken.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of Timberland Heights at $13.1 million for 2022-2023.