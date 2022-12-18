SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City apartment complex sold for $17.9 million

Four Minnesota companies paid $17.9 million for the Rochester's Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Timberland Partners.

20221216_141731.jpg
Four Minnesota companies paid $17.9 million for the Rochester's Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Timberland Partners.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 18, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Despite the snow and cold, the Med City commercial real estate market remains hot with multi-million deals still closing as the year rolls to its end.

Minnesota buyers paid $17.9 million for a 147-unit apartment complex in northwest Rochester this week.

Four Minnesota firms — WCI Rochester LLC of St. Paul, JA Rochester Heights LLC of Cottage Grove, BP Rochester Heights LLC of St. Paul and AA Rochester Heights LLC of Mahtomedi — purchased the Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Bloomington, Minn.-based Timberland Partners.

Built in 1975, the apartments stand next to the Cedarwood Plaza commercial mall.

The buyers, which includes Twin Cities property manager firm called Pergola Management , made a down payment of $5.4 million at the closing.

ADVERTISEMENT

20221216_141708.jpg
Four Minnesota companies paid $17.9 million for the Rochester's Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Timberland Partners.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

The four sellers — RLF Timberland II Delaware LLC of Bloomington, NTC Timberland Heights Delaware LLC of Hastings, JRY Timberland II Delaware LLC of Bloomington and DLP Timberland Heights Delaware LLC of Minneapolis — have owned the property since 2013.

Timberland Partners also owns and manages the Summit Square, Eastwood Ridge , Preserve on Maine and Vista at South Broadway housing communities in Rochester.

The last recorded sale of the 47-year-old apartment complex was in 2003, when Timberland Partners II LLC purchased it for $6.9 million from Leslie Lurken.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of Timberland Heights at $13.1 million for 2022-2023.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Tilda’s Pizzeria
Business
How Linda Black has brought wood-fired pizza to Rochester, and beyond
In addition to running two local eateries—Pi Wood-Fired Pizza and Tilda’s Pizzeria—Black is the co-owner (with Matt Mongoven) of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant chain that Restaurant News recently called the “fastest growing wood-fired pizza franchise in the U.S.”
December 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Paula LaRochelle
wreaths across america.jpg
Local
Cadets, volunteers honor veterans with wreath laying
The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor and remember veterans was at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Saturday, Dec. 17.
December 17, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pulse
Business
How Ashley Moberg has turned Real Deals into a gathering spot
Moberg's journey—the one that has led her to build a new 7,000-square-foot store just less than five years after she introduced Rochester to Real Deals—started with a road trip to Iowa.
December 17, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Seneca Site
Local
Future of former Seneca site remains under discussion
Olmsted County commissioners are set to receive a closed-meeting update Tuesday, with the option of continuing work with potential developer or seeking other options for former canning site.
December 17, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen