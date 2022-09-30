Med City business expands after buying next door building downtown

ROCHESTER — A recent $900,000 real estate deal on Rochester’s Second Street Southwest opens the door for a long-time Med City business to expand.

Jay Anderson, Tyler Anderson and Drew Anderson, who own Anderson Wheelchair, purchased a 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW from the Angelici family in early September.

The Angelici building is next door to Anderson Wheelchair’s headquarters at 1117 Second St. SW. Both buildings are across the street from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and next to the EVEN Hotel.

Anderson Wheelchair, founded by Andy and Gretchen Anderson in 1967, has been using the Angelici building since 2007. Now as the new owner of it, the Anderson family has plans for it.

“Anderson Wheelchair plans to expand their retail store front and office space, as well as provide additional parking for customers. They are in the early stages of planning the storefront remodel and changes to the interior of the building, to better meet the needs of Anderson Wheelchair and their customers,” according to an announcement from the company. “The Andersons are looking forward to revitalizing the property.”

Anna Maria Angelici and Kenneth Angelici sold the building to the Andersons.

The 1111 Second St. SW property had a previous life as a cafe. Marcelli's Espresso and Gourmet Coffee operated there from 2000 to 2006. Marcelli’s was followed by Jenine's for short run. The building features a green awning with “Marias” written on it.

The main Anderson Wheelchair building at 1117 Second St. SW previously housed the Elshoff's bakery. Anderson moved into that space in 1978.