Business
News reporting
Med City car dealership to build a new service center

Mercedes-Benz of Rochester has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as "an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center."

Mercedes-Benz of Rochester dealership has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as “an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center.”
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 10, 2022 04:53 PM
ROCHESTER – A luxury car dealership is planning to expand its Rochester footprint by building a new service center.

Mercedes-Benz of Rochester dealership has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as “an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center.”

The estimated value of the project is $2.5 million, according to the permits.

There is no address for the project, because it will be built on open land. It is mapped as being located at the northeast corner of where St. Bridget Road Southwest and Maine Avenue Southeast meet.

That puts the center on land across St. Bridget Road from the Gardens Park housing development.

While the service center and the dealership are both within Rochester’s Shoppes on Maine commercial area, the permits show that the two facilities will not be very close.

Mercedes-Benz dealership is located at 4447 Canal Place SE.

Ballweg Family of Dealerships, based in Sauk City, Wis., came into the Rochester market and built the dealership in 2013 . In 2019, Napleton Auto Group of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. purchased the dealership for $6 million .

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
