Med City car dealership to expand and upgrade its facility, lot

ROCHESTER — Looking to a future when car inventories rebound, a Med City dealership is shifting gears with plans to expand its facility and make room for more vehicles.

Rochester Motor Cars filed land development applications with the City of Rochester this week to add on to its Rochester Mazda dealership and reconfigure its site at 2955 48th St. NW, along the US 52 North Frontage Road.

Rochester Motor Cars, which also owns Rochester Toyota, Rochester Ford and Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac, opened the Mazda dealership in 2012. The Twin Cities-based Lupient Auto Group previously sold Saturn and Mitsubishi vehicles there.

“So internally, it's going to be a renovation and then the footprint is going to be expanded to the east and to the north,” explained Ryan Gregory of Rochester Motor Cars. “The display floor itself is going to expand to the east and the shop is going to expand to the north.”

The end result will be a two-story showroom with space for more vehicles and more room in the dealership’s service center.

“What the project means for us is expanding our capacity, as well as greatly enhancing the overall look and feel of the dealership to match the exciting growth we see coming for the Mazda brand,” said Gregory. “It's going to be a big change, yet we are confident our current and future customers will love it.”

Depending on Mother Nature and the City of Rochester, he hopes to see construction begin this spring.

This project will set the dealership up for the future, which could include plans of possibly extending its lot more to the east, toward US 52.

Rochester Motor Cars prepared for that future possibility by purchasing the building at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW that houses Minnesota’s only Carlos O’Kelly’s restaurant location. There are no plans on the table involving that building yet.

