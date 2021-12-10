Med City commercial center on North Broadway sold for $1 million

A Rochester commercial center plus a warehouse sold for $1 million last month.

The more than 8,000-square-foot building and the adjacent 3,000-square-foot warehouse at 2410 N. Broadway were purchased by SMB Properties, which owns SMB Disability Solutions in Rochester. SMB provides housing and services for adults and youth with special needs.

The property, which is 100 percent leased, is occupied by Allegra Marketing and Canine Refined -- Grooming by Katrina.

Hedwise Properties, led by Rick Weiss, sold the property. Weiss had his former business, Insty Prints based at the North Broadway location for many years. He sold Insty Prints in 2017 to Bob Hopkins, who rebranded the operation as Allegra.

Mike Haley of Braasch Commercial Real Estate represented Hedwise in the deal. The buyer was secured and represented by Tom Gommels , an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 45-year-old commercial center went from contract to closing in 60 days, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $1.4 million for 2021-2022.