Business

Med City commercial complex sold for $2.92 million, almost $1 million more than in October

Sunset Apartments, LP, based in Laguna Beach, Calif., bought a 26-year-old building at 3725 North . Broadway for $2.92 million Dec. 21. Med-City Collision, a longtime Rochester auto repair business, is based in the center.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 27, 2021 01:50 PM
A California firm recently paid $2.92 million for a North Broadway complex, almost $1 million more than it sold for two months ago.

Sunset Apartments, LP, based in Laguna Beach, Calif., bought the 26-year-old building at 3725 N. Broadway on Dec. 21. Sunset made a down payment of $1.32 million, according to state records.

Med-City Collision , a longtime Rochester auto repair business, is based in the center.

Dallas, Texas-based VRD at Rochester MN LLC sold the property, after owning it for two months. VRD bought the 1,680-square-foot complex on Oct. 22 from STW Properties LLC for $1.99 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $986,600 for 2021-2022.

Tom and Sue Wasmund, the owners of the auto body shop, purchased the building as well as the business in 2007. Prior to that deal in 2007, the building and business were owned by Bruce Domaille.

The shop was previously called the Domaille Collision Center. It was previously part of Domaille Motors . That Buick-Mazda- Mitsubishi dealership closed in 2006 and was demolished in 2008.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

