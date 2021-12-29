SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rochester firm buys building leased by Mayo

A 22,106-square-foot building at 4544 Canal Place S.E. was purchased by 451 Enterprises LLC.

64f83c0e0e27b8d1d8288051ee792ef3.jpg
The Mayo Family Clinic Southeast at 4544 Canal Place SE in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 29, 2021 07:15 AM
Share

A medical complex in Southeast Rochester that is leased by Mayo Clinic recently sold for $1 million.

The 22,106-square-foot building at 4544 Canal Place SE was purchased Dec. 20 by 451 Enterprises LLC, a Rochester firm led by Richard A. Keehn.

That center is leased by Mayo Clinic to house its Family Clinic Southeast facility. The clinic features 30 exam rooms, five consultation rooms and one large procedure room. It is located in Rochester’s Shoppes on Maine commercial development, not far from a branch of the Mayo Clinic Employees Credit Union.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ryan Parsons
Business
COVID surge spurs Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone annual meeting
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a message to members this week that the annual celebration event, scheduled for Jan. 13, has been moved to March 31, “in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 activity in the Rochester region.”
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220104_104332.jpg
Business
As one Italian restaurant closes in Rochester, a new pizzeria opens
Fazoli's Italian Restaurant on the east frontage road of U.S. 52 North closed its doors recently. On the positive side of Rochester’s restaurant ledger, Carbone’s Pizzeria, a legendary name in pizza from St. Paul, opened a new Med City location at 2723 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 1.
January 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Canal Place Pointe Inc., which is owned by a group of local investors, quietly built the complex in 2014. L.D.B.E. Johnson LLC, a Rochester company led by Lloyd Johnson, was the seller in the Dec. 20 transaction.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of $4.4 million for 2021-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, Dr. David Agerter, Mayo Clinic's employee and community health medical director, said the decision to lease rather than own the facility was made because "similar arrangements have worked well" for the clinic.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMAYO CLINIC
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson