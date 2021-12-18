SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Med City duo offering mental health services in new Rochester clinic

Kendra Henry and Crystal Guyse launched Enliven Psych + Health at 2212 Second St. SW late this fall. Enliven offers counseling therapy for individuals of all ages, couples and families. They also provide substance use assessments and other services. Henry is experienced in working substance issues with co-occurring problems.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 18, 2021 04:25 PM
Two experienced mental health professionals recently joined forces to opened their own Med City clinic to help fill the growing need for mental health services.

Kendra Henry and Crystal Guyse launched Enliven Psych + Health at 2212 Second St. SW late this fall.

“We worked together in Rochester for a number of years and decided now would be a good time, with the high need of mental health services, to start our own practice,” said Guyse, who is a psychologist and a clinical social worker.

They want to help people to improve in aspects of their lives with a focus on mental health.

“We picked the name because the definition is to give life, action or spirit,” explained Henry.

Enliven offers counseling therapy for individuals of all ages, couples and families. They also provide substance use assessments and other services. Henry is experienced in working substance issues with co-occurring problems.

“A big area of interest for me is overall health by incorporating mental health yoga and trauma-informed yoga,” said Guyse.

Enliven offers healthy lifestyle coaching by Alexis Neve.
Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger. You can call him at 507-285-7798.

