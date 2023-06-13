99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Med City Electric flips the switch on a new Rochester headquarters

Med City Electric, owned by brothers John and Billy Reed, moved their business to 70 45th Ave. SW from 6934 11th Ave. SW. They opened the doors in the new space on June 1, 2023.

Med City Electric logo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A growing Rochester electrical contractor, Med City Electric , recently flipped the switch on new digs on a former golf course.

Med City Electric, owned by brothers John and Billy Reed, moved their business to 70 45th Ave. SW from 6934 11th Ave. SW. They opened the doors in the new space on June 1, 2023. It is located in a building on the former Meadow Lakes Golf Course.

“It's actually twice the square footage (5,000 square feet) of what we were in. The spot we were in, where we started, was a great space, but we just outgrew it,” said Billy Reed. “We had three people sharing an office. Now we each have our own offices.”

Find more news important to you

Rochester Realtor Bucky Beeman of RGI handled the deal to shift Med City Electric into the Meadow Lakes space. The Meadow Lakes Golf Course closed in 2012 .

The Reed brothers were the sole employees of Med City Electric, when they launched it in 2019. Med City Electric opened in the new space with 18 employees on staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City Electric focuses on commercial and residential construction projects and service work. It also features a full scale communications/technology division.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Jeremy Jewell 061123.JPG
Community
Jeremy Jewell creates, looks for unique musical experiences
June 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Packing Up
Local
Rochester council members divided on approach to park camps
June 12, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Business
Rochester Towers has fixated the public eye in the past as part of high-stakes drama
June 12, 2023 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


titor art.jpg
Community
Letters to John Titor, the time traveler who visited Rochester
June 13, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
P-E-M's Kirk Thompson hired as JM basketball coach
Prep
Kirk Thompson returns to coaching as boys basketball coach in Red Wing
June 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
State Golf Primer: Lake City girls have chance to join rare company
June 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
austin shooting.jpg
Local
Austin men charged with second-degree murder for drive-by shooting
June 12, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson