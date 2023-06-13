Med City Electric flips the switch on a new Rochester headquarters

ROCHESTER — A growing Rochester electrical contractor, Med City Electric , recently flipped the switch on new digs on a former golf course.

Med City Electric, owned by brothers John and Billy Reed, moved their business to 70 45th Ave. SW from 6934 11th Ave. SW. They opened the doors in the new space on June 1, 2023. It is located in a building on the former Meadow Lakes Golf Course.

“It's actually twice the square footage (5,000 square feet) of what we were in. The spot we were in, where we started, was a great space, but we just outgrew it,” said Billy Reed. “We had three people sharing an office. Now we each have our own offices.”

Rochester Realtor Bucky Beeman of RGI handled the deal to shift Med City Electric into the Meadow Lakes space. The Meadow Lakes Golf Course closed in 2012 .

The Reed brothers were the sole employees of Med City Electric, when they launched it in 2019. Med City Electric opened in the new space with 18 employees on staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Med City Electric focuses on commercial and residential construction projects and service work. It also features a full scale communications/technology division.