Med City 'food as medicine' start-up boosted by Ocean Spray project

ROCHESTER — A growing Rochester-based biotechnology start-up recently expanded its presence in the “food as medicine” field by partnering with Ocean Spray to document the health benefits of cranberry juice.

Canomiks, which moved to Rochester from Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2020, uses genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to test the health impacts of food and skincare products.

Cranberry giant Ocean Spray recently connected with Canomiks through a business accerlator program in Silicon Valley to analyze how cranberry juice’s bioactive components — polyphenols — influence genomic pathways responsible for modulating blood pressure and blood flow.

Ocean Spray announced the results of Canomiks’ work this month as adding to the research showing the health benefits of cranberries.

“The area of food as medicine has been explored for many years and this research is principal in taking a step forward to making it a reality and informing future innovation from Ocean Spray,” stated Canomiks CEO and co-founder Dr. Leena Pradhan-Nabzdyk in the press announcement.

While Canomiks has worked on other projects with other companies, the Ocean Spray research is one of the first to spotlight its work publicly.

“This is an exciting initiative from our Emerging Science team intended to accelerate discovery research and study the benefits of bioactive compounds in the cranberries, supporting our belief that food is medicine and consuming a diet rich in plant bioactives, such as those found in cranberries, can help support health including benefitting heart health,” stated Ocean Spray’s Senior Vice President of R&D Katy Galle.

Pradhan-Nabzdyk sees the Ocean Spray project as an example of what Canomiks can accomplish in aiding the development of “food as medicine” products and scientifically documenting how such products trigger “good” genes and turn off “bad” genes.

The goal is to use the same type of scientific approach used to track the safety and efficacy of drugs to the food and botanical industry.

“A lot of the origins of dietary supplements and functional foods is in marketing … creating products based on what is trending. It's not in science,” she said. “For a life science company, it is the opposite. It starts with scientists.”

Canomiks uses science to document the health impacts of products and ingredients such as turmeric, cranberries or green tea. It can track specific batches of ingredients to determine consistency as well providing research that can improve the products.

Pradhan-Nabzdyk hopes that Canomiks’ reputation as a trusted scientific source will evolve into its “seal of approval” giving consumers confidence in a food or supplement product.

She formed Canomiks with academic colleagues in Cambridge, Mass. 2016, though the company didn’t become active until 2018. It moved its headquarters to Rochester in 2020, when her spouse began working for Mayo Clinic.

Canomiks won $25,000 as the winner in the Food/Ag/Bev division of the 2021 MN Cup business competition .

The start-up’s team of employees has grown to five and it is now looking to move out of the Mayo Clinic Accelerator and find laboratory space of its own in Rochester.

Pradhan-Nabzdyk sees Canomiks’ future as being closely linked to the Med City. While it is not directly connected to Mayo Clinic, the company benefits from it due to the “huge talent pool” in Rochester. Plus the city really has been rallying around young companies in recent years.

“Everybody in Rochester has been extremely helpful. I think there is a lot of energy here around entrepreneurship and helping entrepreneurs,” she said.

