Med City funeral home to add reception hall for celebrations of life

ROCHESTER -- A 113-year-old Med City funeral home plans to soon build a large reception in response to how funerals have changed in recent years.

Family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is building a 7,648-square-foot reception hall on its campus at 1105 12th St. SE at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 12th Street. The new event hall will be located to the north of Macken’s River Park Chapel. The two separate structures will be connected by a hallway.

“Funerals have become more social. Nowadays it is all about the celebration of life. We can see that on the horizon. We’re trying to change with the times,” said co-owner Tim Macken. “It dawned on us that our current room just isn’t big enough … plus we needed more parking, so we decided to do this.”

The new reception hall will be able to accommodate a crowd of at least 200. The design connecting it to the chapel means families won’t need to go outside to transition from the funeral service to the reception.

Construction will also add about 100 parking spaces to Macken’s lot.

The hope is to start construction this spring and have the new facility completed and ready for use by late summer or early fall.

“It'll have a warming kitchen, offices and new bathrooms,” said Macken.

This is the latest update for the long-time funeral home. In 2016, it built a new location in Byron . Macken built the River Park Chapel 2010 for services to accommodate families without a home church.

Dan Macken launched what would become Macken Funeral Homes in Rochester in 1909. It owned by the founder's grandsons, Tim and Dan Macken. Peter Macken, Tim’s son, is the fourth-generation of the Macken family to serve as the director of the funeral home.

