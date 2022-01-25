Med City hair stylist launches her own men's grooming salon

ROCHESTER — Like many people today, men’s hair stylist Adrienne Fisk is working from home these days.

In her case, that means launching her own in-home salon called A&C Men’s Grooming this week. The A and C in the name refer to Adrienne and her daughter, Cecilia.

Fisk, who has specialized in men’s grooming for the past 13 years of her 21 year career, is offering a full slate of male services including haircuts, straight razor shaves of faces and heads, beard trims and waxing. Her clients schedule appointments through her website .

Why launch your own place, after so many years working for others?

"I think that is kind of the goal for most people that do hair… I was just very ready to be on my own and … be self sustaining and self reliant,” she said. “As I’m learning, owning your own businesses is a lot of work, but it's definitely worth it.”

Running a one-person shops means all of the work is on her shoulders, but it also offers a flexibility that isn’t always possible working for others.

“Now I can work on my own time, which is nice. Especially after the last couple years, I think people are realizing how important time with family and friends is,” she added.

