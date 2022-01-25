SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

Med City hair stylist launches her own men's grooming salon

Rochester hair stylist Adrienne Fisk opened her own in-home salon called A&C Men’s Grooming this week. Fisk, who has specialized in men’s grooming for the past 13 years of her 21 year career, is offering a full slate of male services including haircuts, straight razor shaves of faces and heads, beard trims and waxing.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 25, 2022 02:58 PM
ROCHESTER — Like many people today, men’s hair stylist Adrienne Fisk is working from home these days.

In her case, that means launching her own in-home salon called A&C Men’s Grooming this week. The A and C in the name refer to Adrienne and her daughter, Cecilia.

Fisk, who has specialized in men’s grooming for the past 13 years of her 21 year career, is offering a full slate of male services including haircuts, straight razor shaves of faces and heads, beard trims and waxing. Her clients schedule appointments through her website .

Why launch your own place, after so many years working for others?

"I think that is kind of the goal for most people that do hair… I was just very ready to be on my own and … be self sustaining and self reliant,” she said. “As I’m learning, owning your own businesses is a lot of work, but it's definitely worth it.”

Running a one-person shops means all of the work is on her shoulders, but it also offers a flexibility that isn’t always possible working for others.

“Now I can work on my own time, which is nice. Especially after the last couple years, I think people are realizing how important time with family and friends is,” she added.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

