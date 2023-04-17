99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Med City remodeler moves to a newly revamped space in northwest Rochester

Beyond Kitchens, a Rochester remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens and bathrooms as well as other rooms, moved into Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW in early April.

A tan exterior building with a brown gate.
Beyond Kitchens, a Rochester remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens and bathrooms as well as other rooms, moved into Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW in early April.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A long-time Med City remodeling contractor — Beyond Kitchens — recently headed north to a new showroom and office.

In early April, the remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens, baths and other rooms throughout the house, moved into Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW.

The firm shares the 19-year-old commercial building with fellow tenants Nana Gogo Toybrary and Trademark Title Services.

Lead Designer Kailee Klevan explained that move from Beyond Kitchens' previous home of 16 years at 2002 Second St. SW made sense at this point.

“Our lease was up at the previous location. We decided to take the leap, find a new space and do a remodel on it,” she said. “By late summer or early fall, we will have a full working kitchen display finished to truly reflect the work that we do.”

The Beyond Kitchens team includes Klevan, project coordinator Jade Boser and owner/contractor Katie Darval. Darval took over ownership of Beyond Kitchens from founder and iconic Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn in 2022.

While the new Superior Drive space might not be larger than the Second Street showroom, Klevan said a remodel and new design has resulted in a more up-to-date look for Beyond Kitchens.

“It's been a team effort getting in here on a tight schedule. We really appreciate all of our subcontractors who have gone and beyond to make this happen,” added Klevan.

A rectangle table with white chairs and a light fixture above.
The interior of the new Beyond Kitchens, a Rochester remodeling contractor, shows a bright, open space in their new location at Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW.
Contributed
A brown desk with a black office chair.
Beyond Kitchens, a Rochester remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens and bathrooms as well as other rooms, moved into Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Dr. NW in early April.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
