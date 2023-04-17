Med City remodeler moves to a newly revamped space in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A long-time Med City remodeling contractor — Beyond Kitchens — recently headed north to a new showroom and office.

In early April, the remodeling contractor that specializes in kitchens, baths and other rooms throughout the house, moved into Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW.

The firm shares the 19-year-old commercial building with fellow tenants Nana Gogo Toybrary and Trademark Title Services.

Lead Designer Kailee Klevan explained that move from Beyond Kitchens' previous home of 16 years at 2002 Second St. SW made sense at this point.

“Our lease was up at the previous location. We decided to take the leap, find a new space and do a remodel on it,” she said. “By late summer or early fall, we will have a full working kitchen display finished to truly reflect the work that we do.”

The Beyond Kitchens team includes Klevan, project coordinator Jade Boser and owner/contractor Katie Darval. Darval took over ownership of Beyond Kitchens from founder and iconic Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn in 2022.

While the new Superior Drive space might not be larger than the Second Street showroom, Klevan said a remodel and new design has resulted in a more up-to-date look for Beyond Kitchens.

“It's been a team effort getting in here on a tight schedule. We really appreciate all of our subcontractors who have gone and beyond to make this happen,” added Klevan.

The interior of the new Beyond Kitchens, a Rochester remodeling contractor, shows a bright, open space in their new location at Suite 2 at 2300 Superior Drive NW. Contributed