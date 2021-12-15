SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Med City repair center and coffee shop sold for combined $3 million

The Automotive Procare center at 457 16th Ave. NW and the Caribou Coffee shop at 451 16th Ave. NW, which both stand on the corner 16th Street Northwest and Civic Center Drive, changed hands in two transactions.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
December 15, 2021 02:13 PM
Share

A pair of commercial buildings on a high-profile Med City corner - an auto repair garage and a coffee shop — recently were purchased for $1.5 million each.

The Automotive Procare Center at 457 16th Ave. NW and the Caribou Coffee shop at 451 16th Ave. NW, which both stand on the corner 16th Street Northwest and Civic Center Drive, changed hands in two transactions Dec. 10.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Brothers Leasing, a Rochester-based firm, purchased the buildings for a total of $3 million, according to state documents.

The 19-year-old building occupied by Automotive Procare was sold by 312 Elton LLC. Incorporation documents state that the Rochester firm is managed by Mona Keehn. Brothers Leasing made a $450,000 down payment on the 6,472-square-foot repair shop.

The adjacent 1,782-square-foot coffee shop, built in 2014, was sold by 415 Enterprises LLC, which is managed by Richard Keehn. Caribou opened and started selling coffee there in January 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both 415 Enterprises and 312 Elton LLC are based at the same Rochester address.

That corner is where a 3,000-square-foot BP Pump & Munch station once stood. It closed in the summer of 2009, along with Rochester’s five other Pump & Munch stations.

In 2011, the Keehns purchased the closed gas station for more than $730,000. After not finding a tenant to lease it, they demolished the station in 2014 to make way for the coffee shop.

“We just couldn't find a good match," Mona Keehn said in June 2014. "And then this came up."

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger. You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYREAL ESTATE
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson