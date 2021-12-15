Med City repair center and coffee shop sold for combined $3 million

A pair of commercial buildings on a high-profile Med City corner - an auto repair garage and a coffee shop — recently were purchased for $1.5 million each.

The Automotive Procare Center at 457 16th Ave. NW and the Caribou Coffee shop at 451 16th Ave. NW, which both stand on the corner 16th Street Northwest and Civic Center Drive, changed hands in two transactions Dec. 10.

Brothers Leasing, a Rochester-based firm, purchased the buildings for a total of $3 million, according to state documents.

The 19-year-old building occupied by Automotive Procare was sold by 312 Elton LLC. Incorporation documents state that the Rochester firm is managed by Mona Keehn. Brothers Leasing made a $450,000 down payment on the 6,472-square-foot repair shop.

The adjacent 1,782-square-foot coffee shop, built in 2014, was sold by 415 Enterprises LLC, which is managed by Richard Keehn. Caribou opened and started selling coffee there in January 2015.

Both 415 Enterprises and 312 Elton LLC are based at the same Rochester address.

That corner is where a 3,000-square-foot BP Pump & Munch station once stood. It closed in the summer of 2009, along with Rochester’s five other Pump & Munch stations.

In 2011, the Keehns purchased the closed gas station for more than $730,000. After not finding a tenant to lease it, they demolished the station in 2014 to make way for the coffee shop.

“We just couldn't find a good match," Mona Keehn said in June 2014. "And then this came up."

