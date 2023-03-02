99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Med City restauranteur to bring a taste of Korea to downtown Rochester

Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt's building at 216 First Ave. SW.

20230302_092217.jpg
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt's building at 216 First Ave. SW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 02, 2023 01:30 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo is cooking up plans to fill some empty downtown spaces with some international flavors.

Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new to the former Hefe Rojo restaurant spot at 216 First Ave SW as well as a sister concept in the upstairs space where the original Newt’s was located. The building has been empty since both restaurants closed last fall .

Also Read
Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Two injured in Highway 14 crash near Dover on Wednesday
Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the afternoon crash.
March 02, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 02, 2023 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Governor Tim Walz in Rochester
Business
Walz, DEED commissioner bring focus to Rochester workforce challenges
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove talked to Rochester small business owners Wednesday as well as speaking at the RAEDI event.
March 01, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“We want to bring Korean-inspired food to Rochester. I feel like it's time to do that, because Korean cuisine is very popular these days. I feel like we're just ready for it, so I'm going to try to bring another culture to Rochester,” said Loo.

Her plans are still in the early stages. The hope is to have them both ready to open by mid-summer. Barb Phelps and Leigh Ann Peltoma of Titan360 Commercial Real Estate lined up the space for Loo.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is not ready to announce the name of the street-level restaurant. The former Newt’s space upstairs will be called “1948’ with a style to reflect Asia at that time.

The upstairs eatery will focus on Korean street food as well as providing a place for special pop-up events to highlight different types of food from other local and regional chefs.

“We want to collaborate with different chefs to bring different types of cuisine. We will host private events, almost like an upstairs speakeasy,” she said.

While Loo is from Malaysia, she is known for introducing the Med City to different cultures through food. She was involved with the first introduction of sushi to Rochester in 2008.

“I have opened a Japanese restaurant and a Parisian cafe. I feel like we need that kind of diversity here,” she said. “Now I want to emphasize Asian culture.”

Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Sammi Loo, owner of Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Why open a new place in downtown where other restaurants recently closed?

“I just want to make downtown better again. I feel that this concept will work really well in downtown,” said Loo. “When I came here from Malaysia in 2007, downtown had a lot of restaurants. You could walk on First Avenue and go ‘food-hopping’, like bar hopping, from restaurant to restaurant. We lost a lot of downtown businesses during the pandemic. I hope we can help to bring back all the people back downtown to enjoy the food.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She is not the only one with that hope.

Across the street, The Well Dining recently opened in a long-empty space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center.

Chef Jeff and Sarah Schwenker are working on Marrow , a new restaurant in the 164-year-old Kelley Building at 332 South Broadway. Co-owners and chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning are also creating a new restaurant, Our Paladar , in an old building, the more than 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot at 20 Fourth St. SE.

20230302_092243.jpg
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt's building at 216 First Ave SW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
20230302_092257.jpg
Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo, who owns Mezza 9 Cafe and Ootori Sushi, wants to start something new in the former Hefe Rojo/Newt's building at 216 First Ave SW.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 26-March 4, 2023
March 02, 2023 11:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
screenshot-2023-02-28-20-23-43-08-56514063904998099a7290fdb861fa95.jpg
Rochester in Color
'I'm bringing more traditional 'Southern' or comfort food taste to where we live'
March 02, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Freiberg Smith Boldon.png
Health
Rochester legislators back medical aid in dying bill: 'A really great reflection of compassion'
March 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
Sports
Byron's Lamb learning, loving life on top-ranked Gophers hockey team
March 02, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
TATE.PRITCHARD.jpg
Prep
Future Austin Bruins lead Lakeville South into its fifth straight section title game
March 02, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Jensen Richard prepares.jpg
Prep
Century has lofty goals, high seeds at Class AA state swimming and diving meet
March 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Team Tika Survivor
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade joins Tribe Tika on 'Survivor' premiere
March 01, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell