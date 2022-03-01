SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Med City restaurateur hopes to bowl Rochester over with new healthy food franchise

Jeff Kothenbeutel, known for the popular Beetles Bar & Grill, plans to open a small Nautical Bowls franchise on Rochester's Second Street Southwest. Nautical Bowls is a shop that serves bowls of Açaí berry sorbet with various healthy toppings. Think of a fruit smoothie in a bowl.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 01, 2022 02:39 PM
ROCHESTER — Jeff Kothenbeutel hopes to stir things up in the Med City by adding a healthy “superfood” choice to Rochester’s menu of quick food options.

Kothenbeutel, known for the popular Beetles Bar & Grill , was looking to improve his diet and found very few places in Rochester with fast and healthy choices. That hunt coincided with a search for a possible business to fill a 1,000-square-foot space at 230 20 Ave. SW in the Second Street Southwest commercial center anchored by Beetle’s.

The spot at the other end of the Beetle’s center is vacant following the departure of Nature’s Best Cleaners, which has five locations in Rochester.

“The demand for more fast-paced, fast casual, in-and-out experiences is growing … and there’s not a lot of healthy options like that in Rochester,” said Kothenbeutel. “I knew the space was coming available … it's such a great little spot. And I would hate to see me not try to utilize it for something.”

His research led him to Nautical Bowls , a shop that serves bowls of Açaí berry sorbet with various healthy toppings. Think of a fruit smoothie in a bowl. The bowls are described as organic, gluten-free and dairy-free. As a fast casual eatery, the experience is similar to Potbelly Sandwich Shop or Chipotle Mexican Grill, where the food is assembled before the customer as they choose what ingredients to add.

“It's a healthy, nutritional meal alternative that can be made very quickly. ... That's the whole goal,” he said.

Kothenbeutel hopes to open the Second Street shop this spring, possibly by early April. He will continue to manage Beetle's, founded by Mike Kothenbeutel.

“I'm very excited about it. What I'm really trying to accomplish is to generate some positive growth to this neighborhood,” he said.

After the first one opens and gains traction, Kothenbeutel would like to launch a second Rochester location and possibly even a third one.
Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

