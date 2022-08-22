Med City staffing firm switches up executives to focus on 'strategic opportunities'

ROCHESTER — A Rochester-based national staffing firm is shuffling its leadership team to “focus on strategic opportunities.”

Voca , which was founded by CEO Stephen Knaup as Hire Investment in 2005, works with a variety of clients to find staff in the health care, financial, legal and technology sectors. It is based at 2765 Commerce Drive NW in the Sienna Square complex.

The firm has about 650 employees across the country.

“These promotions within our senior leadership team puts us on an even stronger growth trajectory,” stated Knaup in the announcement of the recent changes.

Richard Krause is taking on the role of president of Voca to oversee the day-to-day management of the company and track its long term vision. Krause previously served as Voca’s vice president of operations.

Richard Krause Submitted

“Voca has always had a best-in-class reputation and the changes we’ve made recently will further enhance our service offerings for our clients, our consultant employees, and the Voca team,” stated Krause in the announcement.

In addition to Krause’s promotion, Jon Burckhardt and Ashley Stadler also have new titles.

Jon Burckhardt Submitted

Burckhardt has taken on the job of vice president of performance management. In the new role, he will focus on recruiter development, interdepartmental synergy to identify and implement candidate experience improvements, and continuing to strategize on the executive level as Voca executes its long-term vision.” He previously served as Voca’s vice president of recruitment.

Ashley Stadler Submitted

In the wake of Burckhardt’s promotion, Stadler was named to take on his former job as vice president of recruitment. In that role, she works with recruitment leadership and recruiters, while also collaborating with Burckhardt to find health care professionals for clients. She previously was Voca’s senior health care recruitment director.