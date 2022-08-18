Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Med City startup's eyedroppers now available at Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is now contracting with Rochester-based Nanodropper, which won Minnesota’s top business pitch competition in 2021. That means local people wanting to buy the specialty eyedropper product can get it directly from Mayo Clinic’s Rochester optical offices.

mayo2.jpeg
Mayo Clinic is now contracting with Rochester-based Nanodropper, which won Minnesota’s top business pitch competition in 2021. That means local people wanting to buy the specialty eyedropper product can get it directly from Mayo Clinic’s Rochester optical offices.
Submitted
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 18, 2022 11:24 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is now selling an award-winning Rochester startup firm’s specialty eye drop bottle adapter directly to patients.

Mayo Clinic is now contracting with Nanodropper , which won Minnesota’s top business pitch competition in 2021 . That means local people wanting to buy the eyedropper product can get it directly from Mayo Clinic’s Rochester optical offices.

Also Read
Darius Campbell Danesh arrives at the "Suicide Squad" European Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.
Local
Actor Gerard Butler, who was visiting Rochester this summer, was dead Scottish singer's closest confidant
Darius Campbell Danesh, a 41-year-old Scottish singer found dead in a Rochester hotel room, was a close friend of actor Gerard Butler, who has been spotted in town a number of times this summer.
August 17, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Darius Campbell Danesh arrives at the "Suicide Squad" European Premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.
Local
Scottish singer found dead in Rochester hotel
The Rochester Police Department has confirmed that 41-year-old Scottish performer Darius Campbell Danesh was found dead at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in The Berkman.
August 16, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

“We’ve had so many patients asking to purchase the Nanodropper in Rochester,” stated CEO Allisa Song in an announcement. “It’s awesome to see our vision become a reality of patients learning about the Nanodropper Adaptor during their visit to the eye doctor, and be able to purchase one with their prescriptions. Now the millions of patients who visit Mayo Clinic every year will have access to the Nanodropper, and more affordable access to eye care.”

Nanodropper makes and sells a precision eye drop bottle adapter that reduces medicine waste by delivering a more precise drop, benefiting patients as well as doctors. Song, a Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student, co-founded the company in 2017 with Elias Baker, Jennifer Steger and Mackenzie Andrews. They all attended the University of Washington.

When Song and Baker moved to study at Mayo Clinic, the company’s headquarters shifted to Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanodropper works directly with eye clinics and some branches of the U.S. military to sell its droppers. Marketing Manager Robbie Spencer mapped out the company’s recent growth.

“We are now officially in all 50 states, meaning every state has at least one location that offers Nanodropper to patients or uses it in their clinic to save their business money. And that equates to more than 1,000 locations around the country plus Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington DC,” said Spencer.

Nanodropper
This is the eye-drop bottle adapter developed by Rochester's Nanodropper start-up.
Submitted

The company, which has six employees based in Rochester, now operates in office space within the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

Rochester Economic Development, Inc. has supported Nanodropper through the Collider Coworking/Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator collaborative in the Minnesota BioBusiness Center . Nanodropper also is a Rochester Economic Development Fund investment recipient.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMAYO CLINICRETAILHEALTH
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
01141.N.RPB.BLOOD.DRAW.124.jpg
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic in urgent need of type O- blood alongside 'Driving in Donors' program
Mayo launches blood donation incentive program as demand is high for type O- blood donations.
August 18, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Downtown Rochester Mural
Business
RDA launches mural grant program for downtown businesses and properties
The Rochester Downtown Alliance has launched a new grant program that matches up to 50% of expenses for downtown businesses and properties that are partnering with mural artists to create new art downtown.
August 18, 2022 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Riverside Central Elementary School
Local
Plainview-Elgin-Millville makes breakfast free to all first-graders
Breakfast will be on the house starting this year for first-grade students in the three communities making up the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School District.
August 18, 2022 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man scammed out of $168,000
The 76-year-old Rochester man sent multiple payments to scammers after giving them access to his computer through a downloaded program.
August 18, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson