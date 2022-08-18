Med City startup's eyedroppers now available at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER — Mayo Clinic is now selling an award-winning Rochester startup firm’s specialty eye drop bottle adapter directly to patients.

Mayo Clinic is now contracting with Nanodropper , which won Minnesota’s top business pitch competition in 2021 . That means local people wanting to buy the eyedropper product can get it directly from Mayo Clinic’s Rochester optical offices.

“We’ve had so many patients asking to purchase the Nanodropper in Rochester,” stated CEO Allisa Song in an announcement. “It’s awesome to see our vision become a reality of patients learning about the Nanodropper Adaptor during their visit to the eye doctor, and be able to purchase one with their prescriptions. Now the millions of patients who visit Mayo Clinic every year will have access to the Nanodropper, and more affordable access to eye care.”

Nanodropper makes and sells a precision eye drop bottle adapter that reduces medicine waste by delivering a more precise drop, benefiting patients as well as doctors. Song, a Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student, co-founded the company in 2017 with Elias Baker, Jennifer Steger and Mackenzie Andrews. They all attended the University of Washington.

When Song and Baker moved to study at Mayo Clinic, the company’s headquarters shifted to Rochester.

Nanodropper works directly with eye clinics and some branches of the U.S. military to sell its droppers. Marketing Manager Robbie Spencer mapped out the company’s recent growth.

“We are now officially in all 50 states, meaning every state has at least one location that offers Nanodropper to patients or uses it in their clinic to save their business money. And that equates to more than 1,000 locations around the country plus Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington DC,” said Spencer.

This is the eye-drop bottle adapter developed by Rochester's Nanodropper start-up. Submitted

The company, which has six employees based in Rochester, now operates in office space within the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.

Rochester Economic Development, Inc. has supported Nanodropper through the Collider Coworking/Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator collaborative in the Minnesota BioBusiness Center . Nanodropper also is a Rochester Economic Development Fund investment recipient.

