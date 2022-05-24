Medical center to move marketing team to make for more rehab services

ROCHESTER — A Rochester medical center is moving its marketing department, which will allow for an expansion of therapy services.

Olmsted Medical Center is moving its marketing and communications department out of its Elton Hills Rehab Services center at 102 Elton Hills Drive NW.

“This move will allow for expanded space at Elton Hills for rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapy,” said Barb Sorensen, OMC's communications and web services manager.

OMC moved its physical rehabilitation services into the Elton Hill center in 2003. In 2017, OMC followed that shift by moving its marketing department into the building.

Renovation is underway at OMC’s Support Services Building at 10 9-1/2 Street SE. That is where the 13-person marketing team will eventually move, though Sorensen said there is no timeline for that transition yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

OMC purchased the 56-year-old Support Services Building in 2018, when it bought the brick building from the Rochester Public Schools system.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.