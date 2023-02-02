99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mestad's files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, closes abruptly, leaving customers confused

An unexpected closure of a local bridal store left many people confused Wednesday afternoon as Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear closed due to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.

IMG_1710.jpg
Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear closed down due to bankruptcy on February 1, 2023, and still customers have not had full answers as to what will happen to their orders. The building is pictured Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 02, 2023 04:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Shoppers were met with confusion Wednesday, Feb. 1, as a longtime bridal and formal wear store closed unexpectedly.

Mestad's Bridal and Formal Wear, which has been in business for 43 years, announced the closure on its Facebook page shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The announcement said that the shop was closing immediately.

Owner Cathy Mestad wrote, “With the circumstances over the last three years, COVID being a main factor, and after exhausting all federal and state options, Mestad's will be closing effective February 1st, 2023.”

Also Read
Mister Muffler.jpg
Local
Rochester eyes $450,000 purchase for county portion of shared building
A proposed $450,000 payment for Olmsted County’s share of a former muffler shop could make way for city of Rochester development plans.
February 02, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
unnamed (3).jpg
Business
Rochester streetwear designer to level up his Apache Mall and Mall of America stores
Owner and designer Daniel Johnson Jr. closed his Levels store in Rochester’s Apache Mall as well as his shop in the Mall of America on Jan. 31. However, both will reopen in new spaces in March.
February 02, 2023 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Drone - Downtown Rochester
Local
Contract would seek concept for potential Rochester tax-funded sports and recreation complex
Rochester council will be asked to move forward on developing concept for project as Minnesota lawmakers review local sales tax request.
February 02, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The closure comes a day after Mestad's filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota.

The bankruptcy filing showed that Mestad has 183 creditors with nonpriority, unsecured claims totaling $1,644,572.20.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two priority unsecured claims listed in the bankruptcy filing, one to Mestad herself for her salary of $7,053.46, the other to the Internal Revenue Service totaling $36,848.35 in unpaid taxes.

Mestad directed all inquiries for comment to her attorney, Samuel M. Andre of the Minneapolis law firm Fredrikson & Byron . Andre did not respond to calls for comment from the Post Bulletin.

Some Mestad's customers commented on Facebook that they have not yet heard what will happen with their outstanding orders.

One shopper wrote, “Please let us know what is happening with current orders. We have received no emails or communication regarding this.”

Another commented, “Super crappy of them. My future daughter in law ordered and PAID for her bride’s maid dresses and now has no idea what to do.”

Mestad and her brother, Steve Barlow, owned Barlow Plaza shopping center until 2017, when they sold it to United Properties Development of Minneapolis . The building has since been sold again , to a California-based management company, Glen Una Management Co., of San Francisco. That sale occurred in 2021.

The Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee was originally a grocery store called Barlow Foods. Barlow and Mestad’s father, Stephen B. Barlow, opened it in 1969 and it remained Barlow Foods until 1997, when Hy-Vee purchased the grocery store.

Related Topics: RETAILROCHESTERBANKRUPTCIES
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Magazine - Jade Brady
Rochester Magazine
Rochester’s Favorite Restaurants 2023
You voted. We tallied. Now we’re going to eat at every single one. It’s our 24th annual Best Restaurants results.
February 02, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Magazine Staff
Stewartville - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Woman charged with .32 BAC after crashing into Stewartville elementary school snow bank
Law enforcement believes her level of intoxication played a role in her struggling to identify herself or explain how she came to be stuck in a snow bank.
February 02, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 29-February 4, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 02, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
keegan.jpg
Health
Hayfield grad Keegan Bronson will beat cancer. It’s just a matter of time
Keegan Bronson was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago. He's got an uphill battle, but he's too determined to let cancer derail his life.
February 02, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe