Business

Mexican popsicles and ice cream are on the Med City menu this summer

Francisco and María Lopez plan to open a La Michoacana Purépecha shop at 28 Ninth Street SE to serve more than 50 flavors of fresh fruit popsicles called paletas and more than 30 flavors of hand-made ice cream as well as yogurt dishes, fruit cups and Mexican snacks.

20220415_154350(0).jpg
Francisco and María Lopez plan to open a La Michoacana Purépecha shop at 28 Ninth Street SE to serve more than 50 flavors of fresh fruit popsicles called paletas and more than 30 flavors of hand-made ice cream as well as yogurt dishes, fruit cups and Mexican snacks.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 17, 2022 06:00 AM


ROCHESTER — Traditional Mexican frozen treats and ice cream are on the way to Rochester this summer as a family-owned Twin Cities chain of shops open a new location to reach their Med City fans.

Francisco and María Lopez plan to open a La Michoacana Purépecha shop at 28 Ninth Street SE to serve more than 50 flavors of fresh fruit popsicles called paletas and more than 30 flavors of hand-made ice cream as well as yogurt dishes, fruit cups and Mexican snacks.

La Michoacana is a type of frozen treat shop that started in the Michoacán region and is wildly popular throughout Mexico.

It made its way to Minnesota in 2018, when a family from Michoacán launched La Michoacana Purépecha in Minneapolis. Purépecha refers to the indigenous people who live in Michoacán.

La Michoacana Purépecha quickly caught on and soon they added locations in the Mall of America and the Twin Cities Premium Outlet Mall in Eagan.

Lopez said coming to Rochester made sense, because their customers wanted a shop here.

“We have a lot of customers from Rochester. After coming up to the Cities to try us, they just keep coming,” said Lopez. “They keep asking, ‘When are you going to open in Rochester?’ So we decided to give it a try.”

He said finding a location in Rochester took a while. In the end, Barb Phelps and Leigh Ann Peltoma of Titan360 Commercial Real Estate lined up a lease of the 4,000-square-foot Ninth Street building. That building last housed 7 Mile Beauty, which moved to the Crossroads Shopping Center. Mark Steege, also of Titan360, represented the building owner in the deal.

Lopez hopes to transform the building into a La Michoacana Purépecha quickly to be able to open by mid-summer. When it does open, he expects to have a team of about 12 employees on staff.

La Michoacana Purépecha makes all of its popsicles and ice cream with fresh fruit. To start with, the Rochester location will sell treats made in the Twin Cities and shopped down here. Lopez said if the location does well, they will add making the ice cream and popsicles to the Rochester site in the future.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

