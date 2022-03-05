Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million

STEWARTVILLE — An Illinois-based firm, which describes itself as the largest waste hauler in the Midwest, seems to be adding another southeastern Minnesota company to its portfolio with a $1.75 million real estate purchase.

LRS, which is based in Morton Grove, Illinois, acquired a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located. Sunshine, established in 2003, serves the communities of Rochester, Stewartville, Byron, Racine, Grand Meadow, Leroy, Rock Dell, Wabasha, Plainview, Kellogg, Spring Valley and Pleasant Grove.

Led by owner Tory Keefe, Sunshine has been a competitive local waste hauling service as more national players have moved into the market.

No one at Keefe was available Friday afternoon to discuss what the LRS deal might mean for Sunshine customers.

LRS purchased the two parcels that make up the Stewartville property on March 1.

This is not the first move LRS has made in the area.

LRS acquired several Minnesota and Illinois properties from GFL (Green For Life) Environmental Inc. , including GFL’s commercial and residential trash services in Rochester and Zumbrota.

Canada-based GFL had operated its Rochester operations for only a year before LRS entered the picture. GFL had come to Rochester as part of the fallout from Waste Management ’s $4.6 billion deal to acquire Advance Disposal.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust concerns pushed AD and WM to sell 32 collection operations, 36 transfer stations and 18 landfills in 10 states to GFL to get their deal approved.

