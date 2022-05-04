Minnesota breweries shine on craft beer's largest stage

MINNEAPOLIS — The largest craft brewers conference in the U.S. came to Minnesota this year and Rochester brewers made sure not to miss out.

This week through May 5, 2022, nearly 10,000 people will converge on the Minneapolis Convention Center as representatives and staff from about 1,200 breweries from all 50 states and 46 countries to attend the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo.

“It’s the biggest thing in the world, this one,” said Steve Finnie, co-founder and co-owner of Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW, “The Minnesota beer scene is ready for this.”

Twin Cities taprooms have been busy but business is also spilling into other parts of the state. For example, Grain company Prairie Malt sponsored bus trips to other parts of the state. About three dozen people boarded a bus to Rochester on Monday. It was a short jaunt for some of the passengers who came from as far as Australia and Germany.

Adam Fredericksen, co-owner and brewer at Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, was at the brewery when the visitors arrived.

“It was terrifying,” he said of having nearly three dozen brewing professionals visit at once. “It was a fun but scary couple of hours.”

A group of people attending the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo in Minneapolis pose for a photo at LTS Brewing Co. in Rochester Monday, May 3, 2022. Contributed

As Fredericksen followed the visitors through the front door on their fourth Rochester stop Monday afternoon, he was aghast to find some of them exploring his brew system. He immediately worried if he cleaned up enough after his most recent brew day. Normally, the brew house is off limits to visitors. Fredericksen was content to allow it.

“People like to see how other breweries do things,” he said. “Equipment is very different all around the world but it’s still very similar.”

The colorful beer slushies were another source of fascination for the visitors.

LTS Brewing Co., 2001 23nd Ave. NW, was the group’s first stop. Finnie had a bagpiper greet his visitors at Little Thistle. The group ate food at Forager Brewery. Jeremy Jewel entertained the visitors with music at Thesis.

Frederiscksen perused equipment on the expo floor Tuesday in case he decides to invest in a canning line depending on the outcome of proposed state legislation that would expand the ways Minnesota breweries are allowed to sell beer on site. Brandon Schulz, owner of LTS Brewing, was doing the same. Schulz said the conference was an opportunity to meet company representatives in person and see the equipment for himself.

In other years, Finnie, a former physical therapist, would likely be holding a forum on ergonomics and safety in the brewhouse. He’s taking this conference off to attend workshops and focus on learning.

The conference culminates in the World Beer Cup awards Thursday. Finnie said Little Thistle did submit some beers for the honor. Frederiscksen and Schulz both said they decided against vying for an award.

The ceremony is at 5 p.m. in Minneapolis.