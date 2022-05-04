SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month.
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Minnesota breweries shine on craft beer's largest stage

The world's largest craft beer industry conference comes to Minnesota through May 5.

Thesis Thistle brewers CBC.JPG
Adam Fredericksen, left, co-owner and head brewer at Thesis Beer Project, speaks with Steve Finnie, right, co-owner and head brewer at Little Thistle Brewing Co., at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Both breweries are based in Rochester.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
May 04, 2022 09:46 AM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The largest craft brewers conference in the U.S. came to Minnesota this year and Rochester brewers made sure not to miss out.

This week through May 5, 2022, nearly 10,000 people will converge on the Minneapolis Convention Center as representatives and staff from about 1,200 breweries from all 50 states and 46 countries to attend the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo.

Read more from John
Bowens-Mercado.JPG
Business
Effort to diversify craft beer in America comes to Minnesota
Panels discussions, a film screening and craft beer's push for diversity, inclusion and equity at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis.
May 03, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Chaotic Good car wash ext.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Kasson's Chaotic Good Brewing Co. to move out of founder's backyard
Kasson brewery owner has acquired a car wash he plans to renovate into a taproom and production brewery.
May 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
CD1 forum Deal-Bartell.JPG
Local
1st Congressional District race gets less crowded on DFL side
DFL candidates met at a forum Sunday to pitch their cases to party members why they should fill the 1st Congressional District's vacant seat.
May 01, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

“It’s the biggest thing in the world, this one,” said Steve Finnie, co-founder and co-owner of Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW, “The Minnesota beer scene is ready for this.”

Twin Cities taprooms have been busy but business is also spilling into other parts of the state. For example, Grain company Prairie Malt sponsored bus trips to other parts of the state. About three dozen people boarded a bus to Rochester on Monday. It was a short jaunt for some of the passengers who came from as far as Australia and Germany.

Adam Fredericksen, co-owner and brewer at Thesis Beer Project, 1929 Second St. SW, was at the brewery when the visitors arrived.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was terrifying,” he said of having nearly three dozen brewing professionals visit at once. “It was a fun but scary couple of hours.”

LTS CBC visit.jpg
A group of people attending the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo in Minneapolis pose for a photo at LTS Brewing Co. in Rochester Monday, May 3, 2022.
Contributed

As Fredericksen followed the visitors through the front door on their fourth Rochester stop Monday afternoon, he was aghast to find some of them exploring his brew system. He immediately worried if he cleaned up enough after his most recent brew day. Normally, the brew house is off limits to visitors. Fredericksen was content to allow it.

“People like to see how other breweries do things,” he said. “Equipment is very different all around the world but it’s still very similar.”

The colorful beer slushies were another source of fascination for the visitors.

LTS Brewing Co., 2001 23nd Ave. NW, was the group’s first stop. Finnie had a bagpiper greet his visitors at Little Thistle. The group ate food at Forager Brewery. Jeremy Jewel entertained the visitors with music at Thesis.

Frederiscksen perused equipment on the expo floor Tuesday in case he decides to invest in a canning line depending on the outcome of proposed state legislation that would expand the ways Minnesota breweries are allowed to sell beer on site. Brandon Schulz, owner of LTS Brewing, was doing the same. Schulz said the conference was an opportunity to meet company representatives in person and see the equipment for himself.

In other years, Finnie, a former physical therapist, would likely be holding a forum on ergonomics and safety in the brewhouse. He’s taking this conference off to attend workshops and focus on learning.

The conference culminates in the World Beer Cup awards Thursday. Finnie said Little Thistle did submit some beers for the honor. Frederiscksen and Schulz both said they decided against vying for an award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony is at 5 p.m. in Minneapolis.

LTS crew CBC.JPG
LTS Brewing Co. marketer Carissa Darcy, right, owner, Brandon Schulz, center, and taproom manager Jordan Helgeson, left, at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Even small businesses can fall victim to cybercriminals
Columnist Dean Swanson says XXX
May 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
High Forest - Olmsted County map.png
Local
$3,500 tools stolen out of truck in High Forest Township
The theft occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, and 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
May 04, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10 minutes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 04, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester School Board
Local
Faced with conflicting data, Rochester Public Schools moves start times up by 10-minute stopgap
When asked if RPS should adopt the alternative start and end times, 41% of staff members "strongly agreed" and 31% of staff members "strongly disagreed."
May 03, 2022 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer