Business

Minnesota chain to keep the fun going in ABC & Toy Zone space, after its owners retire

Twin Cities-based Legacy Toys plans to make sure that playtime doesn’t end for Rochester when ABC & Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus retire.

20230329_093218.jpg
Twin Cities-based Legacy Toys plans to make sure that playtime doesn’t end for Rochester when ABC & Toy Zone closes. ABC & Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire and close it.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 2:45 PM

ROCHESTER — A Minnesota toy retailer, the largest in the Midwest, plans to make sure that playtime doesn’t end for Rochester when ABC & Toy Zone closes later this year.

When Twin Cities-based Legacy Toys heard that their friends ABC & Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus announced in February that they were planning to retire and step away from their store at 122 17th Ave. NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center , that was the first domino to fall.

“Rochester was always on the list, because it's a great town that deserves a great toy store and it had a great toy store. We didn't want to step on any toes and open a competing toy store. That's not the kind of business we are,” said Legacy owner Brad Ruoho. When we heard a great town was going to lose a great toy store, we felt the timing was right. We still don’t want to step on toes, but we love opportunities. Rochester is the last big city in Minnesota that felt that would work well for us.”

Darci Fenske of Paramark Real Estate handled the deal to line up Legacy to replace ABC in Miracle Mile.

The timeline for ABC to close and transition into Legacy’s eighth Minnesota store is not completely locked in yet, but Legacy should be in there by late summer or early fall.

Legacy is contracted to officially take over on July 31. However, depending on when the Nordhuses decide to wrap up their closing sale, that could happen earlier.

ABC fans should not worry about losing access to their favorite toys. Legacy carries the same lines including brands such as Lego, Playmobil, Schleich and Melissa & Doug plus its own Legacy-produced toys. It also features a large offering of candy on its shelves.

“People will be very happy with the brands we carry,” said Ruoho. “Our focus is on educational content, like classic wooden toys that will last generation after generation. We believe your children are your greatest legacy. We want to provide that family experience that you can pass on again and again, so we focus on things that are built to last.”

Once the space is under Legacy’s control, a remodel of the 10,000-square-foot shop will start.

ABC & Toy Zone
Holly Bohan, with ABC & Toy Zone, organizes a shelf of dinosaurs Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the toy store in Rochester. After 30 years of running the business, owners, Steve and Rene Nordhus, are planning to retire and sell the store.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“The Rochester store is going to be our latest model. It will essentially be Legacy Toys 2.0,” said Ruoho.

Legacy, which started in 2012 in Ely, is known as an experiential toy store with large play areas and unique elements like life-sized animals, sand tables, waterfalls and animatronic dinosaurs. Ruoho said the Rochester store is expected to feature a 2,000- to 3,000-square-foot play/party area.

Ruoho explained that Legacy also uses that play area space for children's parties with themes like Lego, princesses, Star Wars or whatever.

“We take care of everything for the parents. So they just come in, hand it over and they can kind of relax. We deal with all of the fun and the kiddos,” he said.

The ABC & Toy Zone has been the home for Rochester’s favorite Santa for many holiday seasons. Ruoho said Legacy hopes to be able to continue that tradition, though talks are in the very early stages.

Once Legacy has revamped the Miracle Mile space, Ruoho hopes to have a team of 15 to 20 employees on staff by the time the new store’s doors open.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
