Minnesota firm purchased a northwest Rochester restaurant building for $4.15 million

Lunieski & Associates LLC, based in Richfield, Minn., purchased the 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive for $4.15 million. That's the 5,100-square-foot restaurant that has been occupied by Applebee's since it was completed.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 19, 2022 02:43 PM
ROCHESTER — A Richfield, Minn. firm recently paid $4.15 million for a Med City building that houses a chain restaurant.

Lunieski & Associates LLC, which list Robert J. Lunieski as its manager, purchased the 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive in northwest Rochester, near Target North. That’s the 5,100-square-foot restaurant that has been occupied by Applebee’s since it was completed.

Lunieski made a down payment of $1 million at the closing of the sale on March 16.

Lakeville, Minn.-based OPSPANDE, LLC sold the property. OPSPANDE purchased the building for $4.3 million in 2017 from Duemelands Acquisitions, an offshoot of Duemelands Commercial Real Estate in Bismark, N.D.

The restaurant was built in 2000 by Ryan Cos., the original Twin City developers of the Rochester Marketplace/Target North commercial area shopping complex. Ryan sold it to Apple American in September 2000 for $742,260.

Duemelands purchased the 5,156-square foot building from DBAPPLEF LLC , of New York City, in 2009 for $2.7 million.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $1.34 million for 2021-2022, which was a decrease from $1.57 million the previous year.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

