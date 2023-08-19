Minnesota fitness brand Discover Strength is building a new Rochester studio

ROCHESTER — A growing Twin Cities-based fitness brand — Discover Strength — is discovering Rochester with a new workout studio inside the Berkman apartment complex and hotel.

Construction recently started at Suite 110 at 217 14th Ave. SW. That is just across the street from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.

Rochester building permits estimate the cost of creating the studio at $213,700.

Discover Strength, founded in Minnesota in 2006, offers strength training guided in person and virtually by its trainers. They create 30-minute workout programs for clients to follow twice a week.

The fitness firm has nine Minnesota locations with three more, including Rochester, listed as “Coming Soon” on its website. Discover Strength also lists future locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

A typical Discover Strength studio is between 1,500-square-foot and 2,000-square-foot in size.

Discover Strength is the second tenant to occupy a spot in the Berkman’s 21,000-square feet of commercial space. Red Cow, a popular Minnesota gourmet bar and grill brand, opened in a 6,000-square-foot space in 2022.

The 14-story Berkman tower, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel, and street-level commercial space.

Knickerbocker Berkman LLC, which is owned by CBRE Investment Management of Boston, paid $187.6 million to buy the tower and related town homes in 2022.