Business

Moen Therapeutic Massage has a new home in a Rochester chiropractic clinic

Med City massage therapist AnaMarie Moen recently moved Moen Therapeutic Massage from the 1500 Building at 1500 First Ave. NE to a new space inside Health Source Chiropractic at 1724 37th St. NW.

Today at 9:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Med City massage therapist AnaMarie Moen has a new home for her Rochester studio.

Moen, who has operated a one-person shop in Rochester since 2019, recently moved Moen Therapeutic Massage from the 1500 Building at 1500 First Ave. NE to a new space inside Health Source Chiropractic at 1724 37th St. NW. Health Source/Moen Therapeutic occupy a commercial center anchored by Pho Thai , The License Center and Nxtgen Cryotherapy among other tenants.

“The reason for this move is because chiropractic care and massage compliment each other and I believe all patients deserve optimal results as they're investing in their health and wellness,” wrote Moen.

She offers a full array of massage services in her one-person shop.

"My specialty is deep tissue, but I also do anything from relaxation massage up to working with people recovering from traumatic injuries and amputees," she said.

She started operating in the new space on June 1, 2023.

“I'm ready to take on new clients and continue to grow my practice, while cross-referring with Health Source Chiropractic to bring patients the best care,” wrote Moen.

Moen, who opened her business in November 2019 , moved to the 1500 Building at the start of 2020 . As a young entrepreneur, she survived the pandemic.

Now she is looking forward to a new stage in a more secure space collaborating with Health Source Chiropractic.

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
