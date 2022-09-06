SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Montana buyer paid $3.2 million for most of Rochester complex

Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.

20220905_142727.jpg
Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 06, 2022 08:19 AM
ROCHESTER — A Montana buyer paid $3.2 million to buy most of a 17-year-old Med City office complex.

Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Montana, purchased about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot three-story center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in the Forbrook Plaza on Sept. 1. The buyer made a down payment of $480,000.

Michael R. Mace is listed as the manager of Plummer 16th Street in the company’s incorporation documents. Mace, the former president of Rocky Mountain College in Billings, is the CEO of Mace Holdings LLP.

Plummer 16th Street bought two parcels of the property. However, CTG LLC still owns a 2,619-square-foot chunk of the building. That space was originally owned by Terry and Carla Nelson to house their Olmsted Financial Group offices. They sold it in 2013 and CTG purchased it in 2016.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the two Lakeridge parcels purchased by Plummer 16th Street at $2.57 million for 2022-2023.

20220905_142623.jpg
Plummer 16th Street LLC of Billings, Mont. paid $3.2 million for about 16,000 square feet of the 18,000-square-foot, three-story office center at 3428 Lakeridge Place NW in Rochester on Sept. 1, 2022.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

Metafile Holdings LLC/VNV Holdings, LLC sold the property. Metafile, a Rochester business software company, bought the Lakeridge Place complex in 2011. It paid $1.6 million to 7th Street Partners LLC , which was linked to Bigelow Homes .

Bigelow built the 18,000-square-foot commercial complex in 2005 near the entrance of its Whispering Oaks housing development at West Circle Drive and Seventh Street. The Bigelow companies moved out in 2011.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

