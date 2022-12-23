More buildings on the way for Rochester's Jeremiah Lane

ROCHESTER — End of the year construction permits signal more buildings — a two-story medical building and a previously announced pastoral center — will appear along northwest Rochester’s Jeremiah Lane in 2023.

The Jeremiah Lane area tucked in along 19th Street Northwest, just past the Valley High Drive intersection, was open fields and trees around the 114-year-old Till farm in 2014. The land was purchased by Rochester entrepreneur and philanthropist Jack Remick and soon the rickety farm buildings and trees were replaced by a new road called Jeremiah Lane.

In 2020, the Jeremiah Program housing complex was built on donated land at 2915 Jeremiah Lane NW, near Valley High Drive. It was soon followed by Dr. Grant Collins construction of his Collins Orthodontics center at 2946 Jeremiah Lane NW.

As the end of 2022 nears, proposals for more Jeremiah Lane buildings are popping up.

On Dec. 21, 2022, plans were filed for a 21,000-square-foot complex labeled as Ageless Esthetics medical office building to be built at the start of Jeremiah Lane’s cul-de-sac end point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plans filed by Lazarus LLC and Destination Aesthetics LLC show a two-story building at 3046 Jeremiah Lane NW. Nichole Easthouse, who opened Ageless Esthetics Medspa in Rochester in 2019 signed for Destination Aesthetics. Twin Cities plastic surgeon Dr. Arik Chauhry signed for Lazarus.

It isn’t known if this is a second location or a new home for Ageless Esthetics, which is now based in the Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation building at 2150 Second St. SW. Messages sent to the Ageless office during the holidays and bad weather were not returned.

The proposed complex is slated to be built with an 87-stall parking lot to be shared with an unnamed future building.

While the Ageless Esthetics building is proposed for the end of Jeremiah Lane, another building plan filed on Dec. 20, 2022, mapped out the details for the new headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester .

The two-story building with surface and underground parking is slated to be built at 2907 Jeremiah Lane NW.