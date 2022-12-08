SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
More coffee soon to pour on Rochester's Second Street

Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters recently announced that its new Rochester location will open on Dec. 14, 2022, inside the Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW.

20221025_121242.jpg
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW as pictured Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 08, 2022 11:35 AM
ROCHESTER — The Med City’s newest coffee shop plans to start brewing on Second Street next week.

This will be 22-year-old Spyhouse’s seventh café and its first location outside of the Twin Cities.

“We are excited to expand Spyhouse with our new highly anticipated location in Rochester,” stated Spyhouse Market President Kevin Wencel in the announcement of the opening date. “We hope to serve as a go-to destination and gathering place for coffee lovers around the city.”

The 900-square-foot Spyhouse shop, inside the hotel, faces Second Street. It will have seating for 47 inside and 22 outside.

The new location will sell Spyhouse’s packaged coffee blends plus its signature drinks, like Spygirl, Carmella and Solid Gold Lattes. The new café’s menu will also include an array of baked goods including croissants, muffins, cookies and a Yuzu Pecan Roll. Minneapolis-based Patisserie 46 will be baking the sweet treats.

In addition to caffeinated drinks and muffins, Rochester’s Spyhouse will eventually serve a selection of wines and locally brewed beers in the near future.

20221025_121428.jpg
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW as pictured Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. This will be 22-year-old Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters was acquired by Kansas City-based FairWave Coffee Collective in 2021.

The 109-room, six-story Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel was built on the corner of Second Street and Sixth Avenue in 2021 and it opened in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spyhouse to the TownePlace Suites in Rochester,” stated Towneplace Suites General Manager Preston Bennett in the latest announcement. “Rochester is a thriving city, and we are pleased to expand the hotel offerings for our guests and the community as a whole.”

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
