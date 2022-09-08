SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

More gourmet popcorn is on the menu for downtown Rochester

D’Angelo Tines and his parents, Jenny and David Tines, are revamping a spot in downtown Rochester at 23 Second St. SW in the historic Odd Fellows Building to open a Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop.

20220907_165604.jpg
D’Angelo Tines and his parents, Jenny and David Tines, are revamping a spot in downtown Rochester at 23 Second St. SW in the historic Odd Fellows Building to open a Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 08, 2022 10:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Downtown Rochester will be popping this fall when a new gourmet popcorn shop opens its doors on a prominent corner.

D’Angelo Tines and his parents, Jenny and David Tines, are revamping a spot at 23 Second St. SW in the historic Odd Fellows Building to open a Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop.

Also Read
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Driver avoids serious injury in Wednesday night single-vehicle crash to evade deer in Rochester
After crashing into a tree to avoid the deer, a 21-year-old woman's car caught fire. She came away from the crash without serious injury.
September 08, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Stewartville man injured in Wednesday night roll-over crash in Rochester
The man was found unbelted in his vehicle, which was on its roof when law enforcement arrived.
September 08, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

The space on the corner of Second Street and First Avenue Southwest has been empty since Essence Skin Clinic moved out to a new home in the Avani Living apartment complex in March 2021.

The Tineses hope to start selling the more than 50 flavors of popcorn on their menu in late October, if everything goes as planned. They expect to staff the shop with a team of eight to 10 employees.

This will be the first Popus shop in Minnesota. The original two locations are in Illinois in Joliet and Tinley Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tines, who are related to Popus founders Walter and Leanne Dean, are long-time residents of Rochester. D’Angelo Tines is a John Marshall High School alumni from the class of 2016.

“It’s a family owned business. And this will be our branch. We’re excited to bring it to Rochester,” said D’Angelo Tines.

Popus is coming into a city where Carroll’s Corn has towered over the local snack scene like the ear of corn water tower for almost three decades. Does that mean Popus is taking aim at the subway-based Carroll’s, which is just blocks away from the new popcorn spot?

“I don't really look at it like we're competing against them. I'm from Rochester and I grew up eating Carroll’s Corn. I love and respect everything they do for the Rochester community. We're not trying to take away from their history," he said. “I strongly believe that there's more than enough room in Rochester to support both businesses.”

Popus will have six core popcorn flavors on its menu at all times with three additional flavors rotating in on a regular basis. That means customers will be able to find classic movie butter, cheesy and caramel flavored popcorn as well as more novel tastes like pizza, Oreo cookie, peanut butter and banana.

The store will also have specialty chocolates and drinks for downtown snackers.

After the shop has been open for a while, Tines also plans to introduce a new fundraising system for sales of popcorn to help bring money into local nonprofits.

20220907_165720.jpg
D’Angelo Tines and his parents, Jenny and David Tines, are revamping a spot in downtown Rochester at 23 Second St. SW in the historic Odd Fellows Building to open a Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSFOOD
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 08, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Hwy5260Crash090722.PNG
Local
1 injured in Zumbrota car crash Wednesday
Two vehicles were traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 when the truck hit the Coupe by the Minnesota Highway 60 intersection.
September 08, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Rochester two-vehicle crash Wednesday
The 68-year-old woman was initially conscious and alert before becoming unresponsive prior to being transported to the hospital.
September 08, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Afghan group 05.JPG
Local
From Afghanistan to Rochester: Refugees start new lives with no regrets
Fighting the Taliban cost these Afghan refugees everything. Here are their stories and their recollections of those final days in Afghanistan.
September 08, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed