More gourmet popcorn is on the menu for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Downtown Rochester will be popping this fall when a new gourmet popcorn shop opens its doors on a prominent corner.

D’Angelo Tines and his parents, Jenny and David Tines, are revamping a spot at 23 Second St. SW in the historic Odd Fellows Building to open a Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop.

The space on the corner of Second Street and First Avenue Southwest has been empty since Essence Skin Clinic moved out to a new home in the Avani Living apartment complex in March 2021.

The Tineses hope to start selling the more than 50 flavors of popcorn on their menu in late October, if everything goes as planned. They expect to staff the shop with a team of eight to 10 employees.

This will be the first Popus shop in Minnesota. The original two locations are in Illinois in Joliet and Tinley Park.

The Tines, who are related to Popus founders Walter and Leanne Dean, are long-time residents of Rochester. D’Angelo Tines is a John Marshall High School alumni from the class of 2016.

“It’s a family owned business. And this will be our branch. We’re excited to bring it to Rochester,” said D’Angelo Tines.

Popus is coming into a city where Carroll’s Corn has towered over the local snack scene like the ear of corn water tower for almost three decades. Does that mean Popus is taking aim at the subway-based Carroll’s, which is just blocks away from the new popcorn spot?

“I don't really look at it like we're competing against them. I'm from Rochester and I grew up eating Carroll’s Corn. I love and respect everything they do for the Rochester community. We're not trying to take away from their history," he said. “I strongly believe that there's more than enough room in Rochester to support both businesses.”

Popus will have six core popcorn flavors on its menu at all times with three additional flavors rotating in on a regular basis. That means customers will be able to find classic movie butter, cheesy and caramel flavored popcorn as well as more novel tastes like pizza, Oreo cookie, peanut butter and banana.

The store will also have specialty chocolates and drinks for downtown snackers.

After the shop has been open for a while, Tines also plans to introduce a new fundraising system for sales of popcorn to help bring money into local nonprofits.