More Med City storage units to open soon in northwest Rochester

People looking for storage space in northwest Rochester will soon have a new option.

Owner Brian Rehnelt hopes to open Rochester Storage’s newest and largest location at 3554 Ninth St. NW in early January.

The family-owned company is just wrapping up the final touches on the construction of seven buildings with a total of 222 units of various sizes. This newest facility was built on open land across from the Kwik Trip station in the Country Club Manor neighborhood.

This is Rochester Storage’s latest Med City facility. It launched in 2018 with 109 units at 913 37th Ave. NW. Rehnelt added 154 units in four buildings at 926 37th Ave. NW.

With the addition of the Ninth Street complex, Rochester Store now has 485 storage units in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the storage competition is tight in the Med City market with several projects launching in recent years, Rehnelt said that Rochester Storage remains competitive as a locally owned operation that focuses on service.

“We answer the phone every time,” he said. “We offer moving help or equipment to all of our customers.”

Fargo-based Five Star Storage, a regional competitor, is building a 12-building facility very near the new Ninth Street location. However, Rehnelt points out the easy access to his complex, plus most traffic must pass his business before getting to the future Five Star location.

“My storage doors are my signs,” he said.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.