SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

More Med City storage units to open soon in northwest Rochester

Owner Brian Rehnelt hopes to open Rochester Storage’s newest and largest location at 3554 Ninth St. NW in early January. The family-owned company is just wrapping up the final touches on the construction of seven buildings with a total of 222 units of various sizes.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 30, 2021 07:12 AM
Share

People looking for storage space in northwest Rochester will soon have a new option.

Owner Brian Rehnelt hopes to open Rochester Storage’s newest and largest location at 3554 Ninth St. NW in early January.

The family-owned company is just wrapping up the final touches on the construction of seven buildings with a total of 222 units of various sizes. This newest facility was built on open land across from the Kwik Trip station in the Country Club Manor neighborhood.

This is Rochester Storage’s latest Med City facility. It launched in 2018 with 109 units at 913 37th Ave. NW. Rehnelt added 154 units in four buildings at 926 37th Ave. NW.

With the addition of the Ninth Street complex, Rochester Store now has 485 storage units in Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the storage competition is tight in the Med City market with several projects launching in recent years, Rehnelt said that Rochester Storage remains competitive as a locally owned operation that focuses on service.

Also Read
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ryan Parsons
Business
COVID surge spurs Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to postpone annual meeting
The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce sent out a message to members this week that the annual celebration event, scheduled for Jan. 13, has been moved to March 31, “in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 activity in the Rochester region.”
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220104_104332.jpg
Business
As one Italian restaurant closes in Rochester, a new pizzeria opens
Fazoli's Italian Restaurant on the east frontage road of U.S. 52 North closed its doors recently. On the positive side of Rochester’s restaurant ledger, Carbone’s Pizzeria, a legendary name in pizza from St. Paul, opened a new Med City location at 2723 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 1.
January 04, 2022 01:10 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“We answer the phone every time,” he said. “We offer moving help or equipment to all of our customers.”

Fargo-based Five Star Storage, a regional competitor, is building a 12-building facility very near the new Ninth Street location. However, Rehnelt points out the easy access to his complex, plus most traffic must pass his business before getting to the future Five Star location.

“My storage doors are my signs,” he said.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTER
What to read next
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Strategies for small businesses to increase brand loyalty
Columnist Dean Swanson says successful small businesses share ways to get, retain customers
January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson