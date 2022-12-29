Motivating employees to produce as a team

Dear Dave,

I am a manager in Rochester. I am blessed with many good employees on my team. They work hard, but they tend to only produce as individuals and not as a team. My employees have different strengths, and some are more efficient than others. I know that if my employees worked as a team that allows individual workers to contribute what they do best, the results would be much better. How can I get my employees to produce more collectively? I will do what it takes to help this group become a high-functioning team.

— L

Dear L,

It’s clear that the performance of your team is directly linked to the engagement of your team. I appreciate that you realize it is your responsibility as the leader to build a culture of engagement and team-based goal achievement. And you are right, good teams share their talents with their coworkers and use them to hit the targets.

To do this, it is necessary that you create an environment where the team is passionate and committed to producing extraordinary results by dialoguing and exchanging information and knowledge — and believing they are collectively contributing to the growth and overall performance of the company.

Unfortunately, in the U.S., most company incentives and rewards are often tied only to individual productivity. Workers are compelled to focus on themselves and achieve their own goals, because that's how they're judged and ultimately rewarded. But that makes them lose sight of the larger picture — team success — and that hurts group productivity.

For example, employees might be reluctant to help one another, because they don’t want their individual productivity to suffer. Or they may believe their ability to be promoted is weakened, because they made someone else look better than them. But the people who will rise in a company are the ones who unselfishly share their knowledge and reach out to help others — however, this is a big paradigm shift as well as a large cultural switch.

Team performance tactics

Just as with individuals, teams also need regular attention and maintenance. By implementing some team-building efforts and activities, you can help the team come together to work as a cohesive unit toward a common goal, with shared trust, collaboration expectations, respect for the contributions of each individual, and pride in their accomplishments as a team.

This means that the team must clearly understand its purpose and reason for working together — compelling them to successfully confront and handle the challenges and difficulties it will encounter, and, more importantly, to maintain their focus on priorities. A question managers must ask themselves: Does my team truly understand their purpose?

Here are some other suggestions to improve team collective output:

Don’t intimidate or publicly single-out individual workers. It is all too common for managers to use high achievers as the models of success that lower achievers must aspire to. It’s like: “Look at Leonard here; this is how you should be.” The problem is, Leonard may not want to be held up as the model of achievement and, further, the other workers may start to resent Leonard. Let Leonard do what he does best and contribute to team achievements. His coworkers will then start to learn from Leonard and not see him as the teamwork villain.

Provide networking opportunities. Does your team have ample opportunities to meet and dialogue about important matters? Are they able to converse and mingle and get to know each other? While they have a job to do, it is crucial people talk to each other so they can form relationships and gain a spirit of togetherness.

Grow and challenge them. Being provided opportunities for growth and challenges as a team is a significant driver of collective engagement. Nothing bonds team more than when they are actively thinking together and solving wicked and nagging problems together or working on some big opportunity for the company.

Involve them. Team members must feel like they have an opportunity to participate, provide input and ideas, and really make an impact and have a say. Ensure that each and every team member knows how what they do influences organizational outcomes — as well as the performance and outputs of each other.

Empower them. Nothing is more motivational than using the competencies of the team and empowering them to just get busy and do their work. Teams that realize they own their solutions and the processes and procedures they create also know they are in control of the results they will deliver thus, they will become motivated to succeed.

Reward them with team incentives. Take time to restructure financial incentives to reward your team based on the achievement of group targets. Especially, celebrate accomplishments and recognize the team for their shared contributions and efforts.

Remember, the whole reason we have teams is because we can do things better together than we can alone.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.