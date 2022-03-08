SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
National berry trend takes root in Rochester

In the wake of the recent announcement that at least two locations of a franchise that serves an açaí berry sorbet are opening in Rochester, the trendy berry showed up again in local building permits this week.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 08, 2022 04:59 PM
ROCHESTER — Tendrils of a national fruit trend are starting to blossom in the Med City.

In the wake of the recent announcement that at least two locations of a franchise that serves an açaí berry sorbet are opening in Rochester, the trendy berry showed up again in local building permits this week.

A business called “Bloom Açaí Cafe” filed for a permit this week to build out space inside First Alliance Credit Union ’s “cooperative” commercial complex at 2483 Commerce Drive NW.

While not much is know about the cafe yet, “açaí” signals a nod to the growing popularity of the healthy berry.

The permit calls for the fruit-focused cafe to join First Alliance, Moka coffee and the Great Harvest Bread Co. in the complex, which opened in 2020.

Labeled as a “superfood” for its healthy attributes, the açaí berry has spawned a new trend of quick casual fruit bowl businesses.

Franchises, like Minnesota’s Nautical Bowls , have quickly gained popularity.

Jeff Kothenbeutel, known for the popular Beetles Bar & Grill, plans to open a Nautical Bowls franchise on Rochester's Second Street Southwest with a second location in the pipeline for the future.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

