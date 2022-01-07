National custom exterior design firm plans to open a new Med City office

ROCHESTER — A national firm that designs and manufactures custom exteriors for skyscrapers is opening a Med City office.

New Hudson Facades, which has locations in New York City, Chicago and Mendota Heights, Minn., is building out a satellite office in Rochester’s Valley High Business Center II at 3425 40th Ave NW.

The plan is to open the office in Suite 104 by the end of February.

NHF describes itself as a "custom architectural facade company specializing in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of facades on world class buildings.” It manufactures the custom exterior pieces at its own facility in Pennsylvania.

It makes custom exteriors for buildings that usually range between 50 to 70 stories tall. The firm does not have any current projects in Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christa Hamann, manager of New Hudson’s Mendota Heights office, explained that two reasons are driving the launch of an office in Rochester.

“We actually have some employees that have been driving to the Twin Cities because they recently moved to Rochester. We don't want to lose them. So obviously, we decided to open an office there,” she said.

Two people will be based there at start, although Hamann said the office could accommodate up to 13 employees.

“Our workforce there will consist of CAD technicians and mechanical engineers,” she said.

Another factor that spurred the opening of a Rochester office is that New Hudson recruits employees from colleges and universities in the region, like Iowa State University.

“We get people who say they want to stay near Iowa or wherever,” said Hamann. “If they're a great talent, we'd love to have a place to bring them on board.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.