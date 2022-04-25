SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Business

National firm proposed to add 190 apartments to southeast Rochester housing community

Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine for $35.34 million in February, filed a Site Development Plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located along Maine Avenue Southeast.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 25, 2022 05:00 PM
ROCHESTER – A Massachusetts-based real estate firm is following up its $35.34 million purchase of 186-unit Rochester apartment complex with plans to add two more buildings with an additional 190 units.

Northland, which purchased SoRoc on Maine in February, filed a site development plan with the City of Rochester to add a phase II to the development. SoRoc is located in Rochester's Shoppes on Maine area, along Maine Avenue Southeast.

The permit filing is the very first step in Rochester’s development process.

The proposed development plan shows adding two 90,000-square-foot buildings to the three smaller buildings that already exist. The proposal will add 116 one-bedroom apartments, 47 two-bedroom units and 31 studio apartments to SocRoc.

SocRoc is Northland’s first investment in Minnesota. Northland describes itself as “a real estate private equity firm with $7 billion of assets under management, including more than 26,000 residential units and 2.1 million square feet of commercial space, and a $3 billion development pipeline.”

After the purchase of SocRoc, Northland Associate Vice President of Acquisitions Mike Campbell told a real estate publication that Rochester was attractive due to the city’s affordability.

“To know that residents in the market are comfortably able to afford the rents is important for us. That doesn’t always happen in some of the higher-cost markets in the country. The markets we look for are ones in which residents aren’t overburdened by rents,” he said in February.

SocRoc was built as Maine Heights in 2016 by North Dakota-based Rubicon Capital LLC.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

