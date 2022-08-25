Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
National oil change brand to slide into the Med City with a pair of locations

Take 5 Oil Change, which is based in Louisiana, recently filed for Rochester permits to build two 1,750-square-foot facilities, one in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant and one near the Chateau Circle area in the northwest quadrant.

Jeff Kiger
August 25, 2022
ROCHESTER — A national oil change brand plans to roll into Rochester by building a pair of Med City facilities, which will double the company’s Minnesota footprint.

Take 5 Oil Change, which is based in Louisiana, recently filed for Rochester permits to build two 1,750-square-foot facilities, one in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant and one Chateau Circle area in the northwest quadrant.

take5south.jpg
Take 5 Oil Change, which is based in Louisiana, recently filed for Rochester permits to build two 1,750-square-foot facilities, one in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant and one Chateau Circle area in the northwest quadrant. The Shoppes on Maine site is open land on the corner of 48th Street Southeast and Maine Avenue Southeast.
Olmsted County Property Records

The Shoppes on Maine site is open land on the corner of 48th Street Southeast and Maine Avenue Southeast. The First Alliance Credit Union currently owns the 1.47-acre parcel.

The Chateau Circle site is open land bordered by 55th Street Northwest, Chateau Road Northwest and Villa Road Northwest. Altra Federal Credit Union currently owns the 1.14-acre parcel.

When asked about the projects, DrivenBrands Senior Director of Corporate Communications Taylor Blanchard responded. DrivenBrand is Take 5’s corporate parent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are always interested in dynamic markets, and Rochester, Minn., is a great area given its strong economy and the presence of a major employer like the Mayo Clinic. We are committed to expanding our service to more locations across the country, and Minnesota is an important state for our family of brands,” she wrote.

Take 5, which uses a stay-in-your-car oil change model, has two Minnesota locations, one each in Blaine and Hopkins. The brand, which is expanding across the country, has locations in 28 states.

“For these two locations specifically, we see opportunity on the south side of town with our Take 5 location close to other retail stores. The second location will service the north side of town where there has been strong population growth over the last 10 years,” added Blanchard.

She estimated that the south location could be ready to open by the third quarter of 2023 and the north one is targeted to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

While the number of employees at Take 5 locations vary based on volume, Blanchard wrote that the average number of employees is 10.

take5north.jpg
Take 5 Oil Change recently filed for Rochester permits to build two 1,750-square-foot facilities, one in the Shoppes on Maine area in the southeast quadrant and one Chateau Circle area in the northwest quadrant. The Chateau Circle site is open land bordered by 55th Street Northwest, Chateau Road Northwest and Villa Road Northwest.
Olmsted County Property Records
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
