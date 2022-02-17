National real estate firm buys Med City housing community for $35.34 million

ROCHESTER — In the third Rochester real estate deal topping $30 million so far in 2022, a Shoppes on Maine housing community recently sold for $35.34 million, opening the door for a second phase of the development.

SoRoc on Maine, an 186-unit garden community with buildings along Maine Avenue Southeast, was purchased on Feb. 15 by Maine-based Northland , one of the largest multifamily property owners in the U.S.

Northland describes itself as “a real estate private equity firm with $7 billion of assets under management, including more than 26,000 residential units and 2.1 million square feet of commercial space, and a $3 billion development pipeline.” This appears to be its first investment in Minnesota.

“In SoRoc, we have secured the highest quality suburban apartment community in the city, and with rents still highly affordable at below 20 percent of median household income,” stated Northland Associate Vice President of Acquisitions Mike Campbell in the announcement of the deal.

SocRoc was built as Maine Heights in 2016 by North Dakota-based Rubicon Capital LLC.

The sale involved four transactions of $21.29 million, $6.12 million, $5.45 million and $2.47 million. The sellers included Maine Heights LLC in Edina, Minn.; Timothy and Virginia Muir of Edina; Dean and Terrilyn Braasch of Edina and Boston, Mass.-based Northridge Assets, LLC.

This deal opens the door for Northland to expand the development.

“... With a shovel ready second phase, Northland has the exciting opportunity to bring 200 more apartments to the Rochester market and to execute on our expanding development capability,” wrote Campbell.

This is the latest in a string of large Rochester transactions so far this year.

Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the Hy-Vee grocery store at 4200 West Circle Drive NW for $32.07 million on Jan. 19 and the Waters on Mayowood senior living complex for $67.3 million on Feb.7.

