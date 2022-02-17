SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
National real estate firm buys Med City housing community for $35.34 million

Maine-based Northland purchased SoRoc on Maine, an 186-unit Rochester garden community, for $35.34 million on Feb. 15. Northland plans to build a second phase to add 200 more apartments to the development.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 17, 2022 05:43 PM
ROCHESTER — In the third Rochester real estate deal topping $30 million so far in 2022, a Shoppes on Maine housing community recently sold for $35.34 million, opening the door for a second phase of the development.

SoRoc on Maine, an 186-unit garden community with buildings along Maine Avenue Southeast, was purchased on Feb. 15 by Maine-based Northland , one of the largest multifamily property owners in the U.S.

Northland describes itself as “a real estate private equity firm with $7 billion of assets under management, including more than 26,000 residential units and 2.1 million square feet of commercial space, and a $3 billion development pipeline.” This appears to be its first investment in Minnesota.

“In SoRoc, we have secured the highest quality suburban apartment community in the city, and with rents still highly affordable at below 20 percent of median household income,” stated Northland Associate Vice President of Acquisitions Mike Campbell in the announcement of the deal.

SocRoc was built as Maine Heights in 2016 by North Dakota-based Rubicon Capital LLC.

The sale involved four transactions of $21.29 million, $6.12 million, $5.45 million and $2.47 million. The sellers included Maine Heights LLC in Edina, Minn.; Timothy and Virginia Muir of Edina; Dean and Terrilyn Braasch of Edina and Boston, Mass.-based Northridge Assets, LLC.

This deal opens the door for Northland to expand the development.

“... With a shovel ready second phase, Northland has the exciting opportunity to bring 200 more apartments to the Rochester market and to execute on our expanding development capability,” wrote Campbell.

Real estate firm adds a Rochester condominium community to its portfolio with $2.77 million deal
North Rock Real Estate, a firm led by Jeff Brown Jr., Mike Zirbes and Colin Nash with offices in Rochester and Excelsior, Minn., purchased a collection of 28 condominiums at 1901 26th Ave. NW for $2.77 million on Feb. 1.
February 16, 2022 11:00 AM
By  Jeff Kiger
Plot twist: Young book shop owners fall in love with old library
Andy and Anna Smith , who own Garden Party Books and Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in Rochester, unexpectedly fell in love with historic former library building in Zumbrota and now plan to open a second book store in it.
February 15, 2022 05:34 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
New 'angel' investment launching to give local startups a boost
Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, LLC announced on Feb. 15 that it is creating Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund II, "a new angel investment fund aimed at providing equity capital to innovative, high potential Minnesota start-ups."
February 15, 2022 04:25 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
This is the latest in a string of large Rochester transactions so far this year.

Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the Hy-Vee grocery store at 4200 West Circle Drive NW for $32.07 million on Jan. 19 and the Waters on Mayowood senior living complex for $67.3 million on Feb.7.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYREAL ESTATE
