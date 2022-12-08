Neighborly Gifts helps local small businesses grow with Mayo Clinic partnership

ROCHESTER — The holiday shopping season is the busiest time of year for many businesses, but some local, small businesses get overlooked for the sake of convenience with big box stores such as Target and Walmart or the convenience of Amazon.

Sarah Richardson saw this problem arise for local businesses as COVID-19 shutdowns set in almost three years ago. This led to the creation of Neighborly Gifts, a custom gifting service that helps promote local small businesses and keeps money within communities.

The program works by promoting local businesses to companies that are looking to offer gifts to employees or clients by creating gift packages from an assortment of registered businesses.

Last year Neighborly Gifts went into partnership with Mayo Clinic to expand its services throughout greater Minnesota and Arizona. Now, Neighborly Gifts will be available for cities with Mayo Clinic campuses in Wisconsin and Florida as Richardson looks to partner with small businesses in those communities.

“Our focus is on the businesses that don't have marketing departments or big support to get their name out there and awareness,” said Richardson. “We really have created entire new revenue channels for them that allows for corporations like Mayo and others. This essentially gives a gift that's local and unique versus money that typically went toward a Mayo branded coffee mug.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson and her company have been able to incorporate new small businesses into Neighborly Gifts each season. One of the newest small businesses to join Neighborly Gifts is Pooches and Palomas, a cocktail-mixing company that partners with dog rescue organizations.

Pooches and Palomas received approval this year for their cocktail mix and has been showing up in Rochester liquor stores. Founder Dani White met Richardson while she was a mixologist in the Championship Dining company, and the exposure of her business through Neighborly Gifts has helped it grow more than anticipated in 2022.

“Exposure is everything and I’m so excited just to get it out there honestly,” said White. “Being a part of Neighborly Gifts is fantastic, Sarah's always been growing her business and it's cool to watch us both grow beside each other. Everybody likes to drink cocktails and just making it go to a good cause is awesome as well.”

An example of the restaurant voucher that people can receive this holiday season when they purchase a package from Neighborly Gifts. Contributed / Neighborly Gifts

In addition to the expansion of Neighborly Gifts into Wisconsin and Florida, the gifting service also provides a restaurant voucher program that gives people incentive to redeem a gift of lunch, dinner, coffee and a pastry at one of the local restaurants partnerships.

“We developed this out of a request from Mayo as they couldn't give gift cards. We came up with this new voucher program, which essentially is an offer base that we can put restaurants behind and now Mayo managers can gift this card to their employees,” said Richardson.

As Neighborly Gifts continues to grow in partnerships with organizations such as Mayo Clinic, University of Minnesota-Rochester and Think Bank, more small businesses interested in a partnership can apply for vendorship on the Neighborly Gifts website .