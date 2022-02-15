SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
New 'angel' investment launching to give local start-ups a boost

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 15, 2022 04:25 PM
ROCHESTER — A second "angel" fund with the goal of raising $3 million to $5 million to invest in Minnesota start-ups, is being launched in Rochester.

Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund, LLC announced on Feb. 15 that it is creating Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund II, “a new angel investment fund aimed at providing equity capital to innovative, high potential Minnesota start-ups.”

This follows the path made by SMCF Fund I , which was formed by Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. and funded by local Rochester-area investors, in 2017.

It has invested almost $2 million in 14 Minnesota companies. Ten of the companies that received funding are either located in the Rochester area or based on technologies developed here.

The plan for the SMCF Fund II to raise by $3 million to $5 million from up to 100 investors by the end of second quarter of 2022.

“While we invest with the objective of earning high returns, our capital helps local entrepreneurs build great new businesses in Rochester and SE Minnesota broadly. Raising start-up capital for a new business is very challenging,” said board chair Leigh Johnson.

This new fund is expected to also mostly invest in companies that “given the local presence of Mayo Clinic, operate in health care and the life sciences,” although it will not be limited to that type of business.

SMCF Fund I has invested in Vyriad , the oncolytic virology company founded by two Mayo Clinic doctors that now employs 70 people. It is based in a new state-of-the-art $9 million headquarters in the Rochester Technology Campus, the former IBM complex, at 3605 U.S. Highway 52 North.

The portfolio of Fund I also includes Ambient Clinical , a medical software company that provides point of care analytical solutions to hospital systems, and Sonex Health, a Mayo Clinic spinoff firm that created and markets an ultrasound-guided surgical device.

David Herbert and Harry Hoffman, recently retired Mayo Clinic business and financial executives, are serving as SMCF’s fund managers. They also oversee company screening and due diligence.

“After long careers in a large organization like Mayo Clinic, we both really enjoy working with exciting new companies and introducing them to the investors in our fund. Our investors love the passion of the entrepreneurs making funding pitches to SMCF and they also like connecting with each other,” said Herbert in the announcement of Fund II.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

