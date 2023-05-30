99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

New autism therapy center to open in northwest Rochester

Daud Hassan's Success Family Center, an autism therapy facility, is expected to open soon at 2040 Viking Drive NW. It will offer therapy for children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.

20230524_125750.jpg
Daud Hassan's Success Family Center, an autism therapy facility, is expected to open soon at 2040 Viking Dr. NW. It will offer therapy for children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 5:30 AM

ROCHESTER — A former Rochester video store is finding a new life as the Success Family Center, an autism therapy facility.

Daud Hassan is renovating the former Family Video store at 2040 Viking Drive NW, off of Elton Hills Drive Northwest. He hopes to have it ready to open by June 5, 2023.

Success Family Center offers applied behavior analysis — or ABA therapy — for children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. The center, which has six employees on staff, works with children 12-years-old and younger.

What does Success Family Center offer that sets it apart from other local therapy and counseling facilities?

“While Rochester has several other capable autism centers, we at Success Family Center have expertly trained individuals who speak both Somali and English to help families,” wrote Hassan. “By no means, are we only taking Somali clients, but we are in the Rochester area providing another option for families.”

Success Family occupies part of the 13-year-old building Family Video built it in 2010 and occupied until it closed in 2021.

The center is located on the former site of BP Pump & Munch convenience store, which closed in 2009 and was demolished in 2010.

20230524_125733.jpg
Daud Hassan's Success Family Center, an autism therapy facility, is expected to open soon at 2040 Viking Dr. NW. It will offer therapy for children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
