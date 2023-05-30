New autism therapy center to open in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A former Rochester video store is finding a new life as the Success Family Center, an autism therapy facility.

Daud Hassan is renovating the former Family Video store at 2040 Viking Drive NW, off of Elton Hills Drive Northwest. He hopes to have it ready to open by June 5, 2023.

Success Family Center offers applied behavior analysis — or ABA therapy — for children diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum. The center, which has six employees on staff, works with children 12-years-old and younger.

What does Success Family Center offer that sets it apart from other local therapy and counseling facilities?

“While Rochester has several other capable autism centers, we at Success Family Center have expertly trained individuals who speak both Somali and English to help families,” wrote Hassan. “By no means, are we only taking Somali clients, but we are in the Rochester area providing another option for families.”

Success Family occupies part of the 13-year-old building Family Video built it in 2010 and occupied until it closed in 2021.

The center is located on the former site of BP Pump & Munch convenience store, which closed in 2009 and was demolished in 2010.