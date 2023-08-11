New book by Rochester horror author takes a scientific look at Agatha Christie's writing

ROCHESTER — Rochester author and podcaster Meg Hafdahl has made a science out of analyzing the details behind famous horror and mystery stories by going beyond the question of "Who Done It?” to “How Did They Do It?”

Hafdahl, who lives in Rochester with her husband and two sons, has made a name for herself in the horror genre in recent years by publishing three horror novels and three short story collections.

However, her literary interests go beyond just writing her own fiction. She likes to look beyond the curtain to decipher the reality mixed in the fiction.

“The Science of Agatha Christie," the sixth book in the analytical nonfiction “Science of…” series of books that she has co-written with her best friend Kelly Florence, will hit store shelves and digital marketplaces in September. It is published by Skyhorse Publishing.

Through interviews plus literary and film analysis, Hafdahl and Florence look at the science behind Christie’s 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections. The book includes studies of the science behind the poisons used to commit murder in Christie’s stories, the development of crime investigation as depicted in “Murder on the Orient Express,” how Christie used isolated settings to explore the psychology of her characters and more.

This latest book is a slight departure from Hafdahl’s usual focus on horror. Earlier this year, she explained how Christie’s fiction fits into her interests.

“'The Science of Agatha Christie' is a great excuse for us to reach some people that maybe don't necessarily consider themselves horror fans. It was the same with serial killers. It's funny how many people are interested in true crime, but they're not interested in horror movies. It's been kind of fun to find adjacent crowds of people and kind of get them into horror … into the fray,” she said.

The duo’s other nonfiction books in this series include "The Science of Monsters,” “The Science of Women in Horror,” “The Science of Stephen King,” “The Science of Serial Killers” and “The Science of Witchcraft.”

“The Science of Agatha Christie”, the sixth book in the “Science of…” series that Rochester horror author and podcaster Meg Hafdahl has co-written with Kelly Florence, will hit shelves in September 2023. Contributed

While she still enjoys writing her own fiction, Hafdahl explained the “Science of…” series is fun for her and Florence in a different way.

“We both realized that we really like to research into the nerdy sort of history and science. … We started with the 'Science of Monsters,' which was sort of basic about Frankenstein's monster and Dracula. And then we thought about how can we look at horror movies a little bit differently. Once we laid the groundwork for that, the ideas started to flow,” she explained.

In addition to writing the “Science of … “ books, Florence and Hafdahl also host a popular weekly podcast called “Horror Rewind,” which is an “amalgam of all the things (they) love: horror, feminism, friendship and storytelling.”